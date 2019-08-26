Inquest announced into two construction project deaths

The date for an inquest into two Windsor, Ont. construction project deaths from 2016 has been announced.

The five-day inquest will hear from 12 witnesses beginning October 7.

Brian Jeffery Izsak died July 26, 2016 after the Rauth Roofing employee fell through an opening in a flat roof and landed on the floor below at the Dougall Avenue Goodlife Fitness on July 15.

Robert Morneau died Nov. 3, 2016 after falling through a skylight on a separate construction project. Morneau was part of the contracting crew working to install new electrical equipment and cable for new machinery at Ventra Plastics on Kew Drive.

Dr. Rick Mann, regional supervising coroner announced the inquest, which is mandatory under the Coroner's Act. The inquest will be held at the Superior Court of Justice in Windsor.

Both associated construction companies were fined after the accidents, and the Ministry of Labour issued work orders at the time. The deaths were two of five construction-related deaths in the region in 2016.