Witness testimony continues on 3rd day of inquest into 2016 roofer deaths

A Ministry of Labour official said Wednesday that precautionary measures taken on two separate roofs from which two men fell to their deaths in 2016 weren't enough to prevent injury.

Brian Iszak died July 26, 2016 after falling through a flat roof and landing on the floor below at the Dougall Avenue Goodlife Fitness on July 15.

During the third day of the inquest into the deaths of the two Windsor, Ont. construction workers, Michel Morin said the covering over a hole on that roof was similar to sheet metal or duct work, adding that it was held in place by about six screws — some of which weren't fully attached.

"There was only one [screw] attached partially to the decking," Morin said.

"It wouldn't have had the full support of the [screws]. Had those screws been entirely through the decking, the panel would have been capable of supporting more weight. That said, I don't believe it was adequate enough to protect the covering."

A boot print collected from the scene showed that Iszak had stepped on the covering before falling.

Morin said an investigation he conducted concluded there was no fall protection equipment worn by workers, and there were no signs posted warning of potential holes.

Old, cracked skylights in cabling path

Morin said he counted about six skylights in the cabling path where Robert Morneau was working in November 2016.

Morneau fell through a skylight and died while working on the roof at Ventra Plastics.

"[The skylights] appeared to be weathered and older. Some had cracks. Some were clear... some had a black coating applied," said Morin.

Despite conversations with the owner of Ventra Plastics, Morin was unable to determine what the black coating was. Discarded skylights on the roof also gave Morin cause for concern.

Morin said there was no fall protection equipment being used by the workers on the roof and no barriers around the skylights.

Hearings could wrap up on Thursday.