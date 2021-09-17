Construction boom leads to shortage of workers

The construction industry in Windsor-Essex in southwestern Ontario is in crisis, with contractors and sub-trades saying it's hard to find workers to fill positions.

"We're still trying to help those people [with Bridging North America] build a new bridge and they're not even close to full employment, so next year, around this time, they're going to be looking for hundreds more bodies," said Jim Lyons, executive director of the Windsor Construction Association.

The association's website portal lets companies post job openings, with people looking for work also able to post resumes. It is also linked to the website for Workforce Windsor Essex.

The association hopes taking the digital route will help recruit new employees.

"Right now, we could probably take on about 20 people. We see over the next year, probably double that," said Robert Troup, owner of Trojan Interior Contracting, a drywalling company.

A wide variety of positions are available.

Employees with Vince Ferro Construction work on a project in LaSalle, Ont. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

"Anywhere from estimate or project managers to labourers, foreman, superintendents," said Rose Ferro, vice-president of Ferro Construction.

It's hard for contractors to explain the shortage.

Part of the reason is a building boom, which has caused a jump in demand for people to do the work. It's causing projects to be delayed, affecting both heavy construction and homebuilding.

"Right now, we're probably about adding about a third to our schedule. We're probably one of the lucky ones, " said homebuilder Brent Klundert, co-owner of BK Cornerstone Ltd.

Klundert said a job that could take 120 to 150 days may now take 180.

Compounding the problem is a shortage of building materials.Contractors say some people may have a negative impression of the industry, so hope to attract more young people.

Construction workers needed 0:35 Jan Khaoworn had his own construction company, but after too many unreliable workers, decided to start working in Windsor and join the union. 0:35

"If you're coming out of school, and you're looking for a career and you're willing to put forward the effort, construction right now is a way to go," said Dennis Schincariol, project manager of Alliance Forming.

Lyons said they hope to get the word out that the jobs are well paying, some as much as $250,000 a year. The lure of a better life has already drawn some here.

Jan Khaoworn used to run his own construction business in Leamington, Ont., but came to the Windsor area to work in a union job.

"So I figured, great benefits, a great pension. Why not get into this too? And I could still do my side business on the side," said Khaoworn.

Lyons also said they are considering hiring offshore talent.