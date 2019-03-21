Construction season continues despite spring snow

Construction continues on many Windsor streets, despite a spring snowfall and a drop in temperature.

Major projects will affect traffic patterns and daily commutes throughout the city.

Huron Church Road

From Malden Road to Dorchester Road, traffic on Huron Church will be reduced to one lane in each direction for a complete reconstruction of the street.

The estimated timeline for the work is about 90 days, with work underway seven days a week, 24 hours a day. Businesses will remain open during construction and pedestrian crossings will be accommodated at Malden Road and at Dorchester Road.

The northbound lanes will be closed and traffic diverted onto the southbound lanes. No left turns are permitted in the construction zone.

Totten Street

Buffered bike lanes are being installed on Totten Street between South Cameron Boulevard and Hillcrest Boulevard. This involves widening the existing pavement on both sides, as well as changes to road drainage design.

The work is expected to take until June 30 to complete.

Riverside Drive

Riverside Drive East will have lane restrictions and be restricted to local traffic for watermain, sewer and road reconstruction.

The work is expected to take until June 28 to complete.

Tecumseh Road East

Eastbound Tecumseh Road between Chrysler Centre and Cadillac Street will have lane reductions during the week from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for catch basin repairs. This work is expected to be completed by Friday.

Gladstone Avenue

Gladstone Avenue will be closed completely from Ypres Avenue to Memorial Drive for road reconstruction until about May 17, 2019. Local traffic will be permitted.

Aubin Road

From Tecumseh Road to Guy Street, sewer and watermain installation, along with road reconstruction will close Aubin.