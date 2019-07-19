Windsor police charge one with conspiracy to commit murder

Skip to Main Content
Windsor police have charged one man with conspiracy to commit murder. 

On July 17, police launched an investigation after receiving a tip that a male was making efforts to recruit someone to commit murder. 

Around midnight, officers attended a residence in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue.

The 39-year-old suspect was arrested without incident.

Police are still investigating. 

