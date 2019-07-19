Windsor police charge one with conspiracy to commit murder
Windsor police have charged one man with conspiracy to commit murder.
On July 17, police launched an investigation after receiving a tip that a male was making efforts to recruit someone to commit murder.
Around midnight, officers attended a residence in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue.
The 39-year-old suspect was arrested without incident.
Police are still investigating.