Conservatives take rural ridings in southwestern Ontario

A wave of blue swept parts of southwestern Ontario, including Essex, Sarnia-Lambton, Chatham-Kent-Leamington and Lambton-Kent-Middlesex.

In Essex, Conservative Chris Lewis beat incumbent Tracey Ramsey with about 42 per cent of the vote.

Lewis said he's looking forward to making life better for the people in his riding.

"I'm absolutely honoured," said Lewis. "I'm not surprised, but I'm honoured to carry this flag back to Ottawa to leave the world a better place than we found it."

"I'm going to roll up my sleeves and get to work," said Lewis, who hasn't been a politician before. "I am now."

Marilyn Gladu, in Sarnia-Lambton, was projected as the victor early in the evening, taking about 50 per cent of the vote to be re-elected.

"I'm disappointed we didn't get a Conservative majority, but as before, I was the most collegial Parlimentarian. I'm able to work across party lines to get what we need," said Gladu.

The NDP and Liberal candidates in Sarnia-Lambton only claimed about 20 per cent of the vote each.

Newcomer Dave Epp won the seat for the Conservatives in Chatham-Kent-Leamington, and is slightly nervous about what's next.

"My first intention is to listen," said Epp. "I admit I'm not totally aware of all the issues, the nuts and bolts, but it's my job to find out, and that's what I intend to do."

Epp has said his priorities will be to tackle taxes and the cost of living. The riding was previously held by Conservative Dave Van Kesteren, who did not run again.

Farmer and businesswoman Lianne Rood takes over from Conservative Bev Shipley in Lambton-Kent-Middlesex. Shipley had held the riding for the party since 2006, and Rood turned to Shipley for advice after claiming victory.

"We're a unique riding ... we're full of agriculture and small business, and we have a high population of seniors," said Rood. "I'm here to champion [those people]."

Conservatives took 121 seats with 34.4 per cent of the vote across the country.