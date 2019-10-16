Conservative Leader Scheer touts accountability at Essex campaign stop

Hundreds of local residents descended on the Essex Centre Sports Complex Wednesday for a chance to meet Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer.

Also in attendance were Windsor West Conservative candidate Henry Lau, Windsor-Tecumseh candidate Leo Demarce, as well as Essex candidate Chris Lewis.

The event was billed as a "Meet and greet at the rink," and the Conservative Party leader used some of his time in Essex to deliver a speech critical of the government under Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau.

The mere mention of Trudeau's name elicited boos from the crowd, while Scheer's barbs, including criticism that Trudeau has proven himself "unworthy of [the] office [of prime minister]," led to cheers from the same audience.

"His ongoing scandals and cover ups have caused Canadians to lose faith in the integrity of their government and in their democracy," Scheer said.

Alternating between English and French, Scheer pitched the Conservative Party's platform to those present, reiterating promises to introduce a "range of new measures to bring real accountability and transparency to government."

Trudeau wasn't the only Liberal Party member who served as the subject of Scheer's criticisms.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer used an Essex campaign event to criticize the Liberal Party, while also reiterating promises to lower taxes and increase accountability and transparency in government. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Scheer was also critical of Liberal Toronto Centre candidate Bill Morneau, whose term as Minister of Finance was blemished by a fine for failing to disclose that his private corporation owns property in southern France, as well as a conflict of interest and ethics investigation stemming from accusations that Morneau benefitted from insider trading.

Canada's conflict of interest and ethics commissioner eventually cleared Morneau of the insider trading accusations.

Scheer's promise to "close the loophole in the Conflict of Interest Act that allowed Bill Morneau to own shares in his private corporation through a numbered company while serving as a Minister" was well-received.

[Trudeau's] ongoing scandals and cover ups have caused Canadians to lose faith ... - Andrew Scheer, Conservative Party Leader

If elected, Scheer once again promised to launch a judicial inquiry into Trudeau's handling of the SNC-Lavalin affair.

"It's all part of our 100-day action plan to show Canadians exactly how a new Conservative majority government would get to work right away to help them get ahead with real concrete measures that will lower Canadians taxes and put more money in their pockets," he said.

Scheer rounded off his speech by attacking a potential coalition between the Liberal Party and the NDP, calling it a "coalition Canadians can't afford."

Lower taxes resonate with Windsor-Essex Conservatives

Herb Enns, a Chatham-Kent—Leamington voter, said he's voted for all three major federal parties in the past, but added that the Conservative Party's promise of "balancing the budget within five years" is a necessary, common sense move.

Herb Enns is a voter in Chatham-Kent—Leamington. He says he supports the Conservative Party because of its promise to balance the federal budget in five years. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

"We are so terribly far in debt … we can't operate that way, and I don't want to see our government operating that way either," he said.

Enns added that he likes the way Andrew Scheer handles himself, describing the Conservative Leader as a "gentleman and a scholar and he would make an excellent representative for our country."

Jeff Adams, a Service Canada employee in the Windsor-Tecumseh riding, said he stood by Windsor-Tecumseh Conservative candidate Leo Demarce because he "understands how to cut taxes and grow [small] and medium-sized businesses."

Jeff Adams is a voter in the Windsor-Tecumseh riding. He says he supports his Conservative Party candidate's pledge to lower taxes. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Debbie Lauzon, another Chatham-Kent—Leamington constituent, said she supports the Conservative Party because of the party's support for Alberta's and Saskatchewan's oil and gas industries.

"We need Alberta and Saskatchewan. They are our breadbasket. They provide financing for many of our social programs," Lauzon said.

Debbie Lauzon is a Chatham-Kent—Leamington voter. She says she supports the oil and gas industries in Alberta and Saskatchewan. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

She added that she hopes others will vote for Conservative Party candidates in their ridings "because we need stability in our country."

"I have never seen such a division [that] has occurred amongst the Canadian people since the Liberals have been in power," said Lauzon. "And I want somebody who will honour our country with the decorum it deserves."

Conservatives have a better chance in Essex, says political scientist

University of Windsor political science professor Lydia Miljan said it was "interesting" that Andrew Scheer decided to hold a campaign event in Essex, rather than Windsor, saying that the Conservative Party has a better chance of being successful in the Essex riding.

"Part of where leaders go and why they choose one place over the other is they're trying to generate momentum," said Miljan. "They're trying to show that they have the most support, so it's not surprising that Scheer would choose a rural area in Essex, where they probably have much stronger support."

University of Windsor political science professor Lydia Miljan says the Conservative Party has a better chance of success in Essex, rather than Windsor. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

Miljan contrasted Scheer's appearance in Essex to Trudeau's Monday appearance in Windsor.

"[Trudeau] went to the Windsor ridings because he thinks that, for example the [Sandra Pupatello] organization could bring out supporters to cheer him on and show that momentum," she said.

Miljan explained that in the final days of an election, leaders are typically focused on motivating voters to visit polls and cast ballots.

The Parliamentary seat for Essex riding has been held by Liberals, Conservatives and NDP members in the past.

NDP candidate Tracey Ramsey won the riding in the 2015 election, taking the seat from Conservative Jeff Watson, who held Essex from 2004 until 2015.

Before Watson held Essex, the riding belonged to Liberal Susan Whelan from 1997 to 2004.