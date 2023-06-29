Bridges along the Greenway trail are getting some TLC. Here's what trail users need to know

The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) will spend roughly $3 million over the next 10 years to fix bridges along the Chrysler Canada Greenway Trail.

A recent assessment found the bridges were aged, vandalized and need fixing.

"We have to complete these inspections and complete these repairs ahead of anybody falling prey to a trip hazard, or in the worst case, a collapse," said Tim Byrne, chief administrative officer for ERCA.

Most of the bridges along the trail are over a century old and were originally made for freight trains.

The repairs are to be funded by the conservation authority's budget, and will be factored into future funding discussions.

The Chrysler Canada Greenway Trail is shown on June 28, 2023. (Tyler Clapp/CBC)

"From a budget perspective then moving forward, we're not having surprises or, 'Oh my God, I thought it was going to be that much less,'" Byrne said.

This year, $230,000 has been set aside to address four bridges along the trail.

For some, such as the 14th Concession West bridge, the intention is to replace the bridge from its current wooden structure to a pre-designed truss style.

Others, like the 11th Concession North rear bridge, simply need repairs.

Tim Byrne is the CAO/Secretary-Treasurer of the Essex Region Conservation Authority. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Byrne also says he aims to make sure trail enthusiasts aren't cut off for long.

"We are trying to keep the construction very simple, and will attempt to minimize disturbance in time," he said.

Even with this goal in mind, Byrne added that trail closures could range from a day to a week depending on the amount of work involved.

As for when the construction will begin, the intention is to start sooner rather than later.

"From a planning perspective, we're looking at through this year and into early 2024 where we'd like to see the existing works completed," Byrne said.