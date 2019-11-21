Conservation authorities warn of high winds, waves up to 3 metres
Sustained winds overnight are forecasted at 40 kilometres an hour
Strong winds off southwestern Ontario lakes Thursday and Friday have conservation authorities on high alert.
The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a watershed conditions statement for the Lake Erie shoreline, including Pelee Island.
According to Environment Canada, wind gusts for the end of the week could top 60 kilometres an hour, switching from southwest to westerly winds. Sustained winds overnight are forecasted at 40 kilometres an hour.
With these wind speeds, ERCA is warning waves on Lake Erie may be up to 1.5 metres in height which could damage breakwalls and near shore areas.
ERCA has asked the town of Leamington and the City of Windsor to monitor flood dike controls.
The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority has also issued a flood watch for Erie Shore Drive and Lighthouse Cove. The associated marine forecast lists wave potentials at up to 3 metres in height.
Both authorities are asking people to take extra caution:
- Avoid the shoreline in rough conditions.
- Avoid standing water which can hide hazards.
- Keep children and animals away from the water.
- Pay attention to local conditions and be prepared.
