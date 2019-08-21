Not clear which conservation authority programs should 'wind down,' says ERCA GM

The Essex Region Conservation Authority's (ERCA) general manager says he's not sure which programs and services the Ontario PC government wants provincial conservation authorities to "wind down," following instructions from Environment Minister Jeff Yurek.

Yurek sent a letter on Aug. 16 informing the province's 36 conservation authorities that they need to "begin preparations and planning to wind down those activities that fall outside the scope of your core mandate."

In a statement issued to CBC News, Yurek pointed to "ziplining, maple syrup festivals and photography and wedding permits" as examples of programs which fall outside the core mandate.

Nonetheless, ERCA general manager Richard Wyma said "there's a lot of unknowns" regarding Yurek's letter, adding some of the programs which may fall outside the mandate — like restoration, education and water quality programs — don't receive very much provincial funding.

Yurek's letter requires conservation authorities to re-focus efforts on programs related to: Risk of natural hazards.

Conservation and management of conservation authority-owned or controlled lands.

Drinking water source protection.

Protection of the Lake Simcoe watershed.

Other programs or services, as prescribed by regulation.

"There's very little benefit to the province by winding down these programs," said Wyma, adding there's also very little benefit for municipalities.

According to Wyma, about 30 per cent of ERCA's budget comes from municipal levies. He said that works out to approximately $10 per person in the region.

The remaining 70 per cent of the conservation authority's budget comes from external grants and funding.

'Very real impact to the region'

Wyma said it's difficult for his organization to determine which programs are more important than others.

"They're all providing a very critical element in the overall watershed," he said.

Additionally, he said winding down ERCA programs which support tree planting and wetland restoration — programs that may fall outside the province's prescribed core mandate — would have a "very real impact to the region."

"These are important programs as it relates to climate change and dealing with flood and flood events," said Wyma, adding some programs that could fall outside the government's prescribed mandate receive support from federal and external partnerships.

"These are important programs as it relates to climate change and dealing with flood and flood events," said Wyma, adding some programs that could fall outside the government's prescribed mandate receive support from federal and external partnerships.

"It really does raise some questions around what the intention of some of these changes — or winding down some of these programs — might be and ultimately what that means for our region."

The Ontario government passed Bill 108 in June 2019, which amended portions of the Conservation Authorities Act and other legislation, as a means of increasing the province's housing supply.

In addition to requesting conservation authorities to wind down programs and services outside the prescribed mandate, Yurek'said that the minister plans on reviewing legislation and regulation that governs these authorities.

Conservation Ontario 'stunned' by minister's letter

For their part, Conservation Ontario — the organization which represents the province's conservation authorities — said they were "stunned" by Yurek's letter.

"This is confusing and extremely disappointing," said Conservation Ontario general manager Kim Gavine. "We've been caught completely by surprise.

Conservation Ontario said it had not been consulted before Yurek's letter was circulated.

"The changes being proposed by the government to the Conservation Authorities Act haven't even been proclaimed and we are only starting discussions about the regulations that go with the legislation which will specify which actual programs and services are mandatory," said Gavine.