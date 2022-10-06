Here's who's running for Ward 9 — and why they say you should vote for them

CBC News reached out to all the candidates in Ward 9, which is the area around the Windsor International Airport, and asked the same questions so voters can learn a bit more about them.

Do you have something to say about the Oct. 24 municipal election? Let us know.

Harinder Cheema

Harinder Cheema is a lawyer living in south Windsor. (John Liviero/Sooters Photography Studio )

Age: 61.

Occupation: Lawyer.

Residence: Ward 9, South Windsor.

Experience: More than 40 years of combined experience as a teacher educator in the university, bank manager, real estate personal and a lawyer apart from in between part time office and factory jobs.

What are the top issues facing your ward?

Keeping property taxes low in the light of COVID effects.

Need of library and community centre.

Public transport and services for seniors.

Mega hospital.

Modernize infrastructure.

Playgrounds for the children and youth; Safer neighborhood.

Why are you the right person for the job?

I am a lawyer by profession. During my life I have been working with the people, being ahd educator, realtor and lawyer and knowing the problems faced by the ordinary residents. My qualifications as a science graduate and PhD in Sport Psychology (Research) helps me in observing, analyzing and finding solutions of the problems, objectively, scientifically, logically and psychologically. Moreover, I have the passion to serve and a vision to address the problems faced by the community. Having these qualities, I believe that I am the right candidate for the job.

Something you'd like voters to know about you:

I would like my voters to know that I will always remain accessible to them and will work with their active participation, input and support. As stated earlier that being a lawyer, I know how to plead their case at the City Hall and give them the results. My slogan for my voters is MY ABILITY, ACCESSIBILITY and ADVOCACY. I will not let down my voters and will work to meet their expectations.

Kieran McKenzie

Dan Mokrzycki is a program manager living in Devonshire Heights. (Precious Megapixels Photography)

Age: 50.

Occupation: Windsor city councillor, Ward 9.

Where do you live? City of Windsor, Ward 9.

Experience:

Nearly four years on Windsor city council.

12 years legislative assistant to Brian Masse MP.

Essex Region Conservation Authority – chair.

City of Windsor Bicycling Committee – chair.

City of Windsor Transit Advisory Committee – chair.

Windsor Utilities Commission – commissioner.

Essex Windsor Solid Waste Authority – board member.

Housing and Homelessness Advisory Committee – committee member.

Several other board and committee assignments.

(Former) Chair Big Brothers Big Sisters Windsor Essex.

Founder and (former) chair, Rose City Politics.

What are the top issues facing your ward?

The critical issues in Ward 9 are related infrastructure and sustainably managing growth. This ward continues to see significant development that will continue over the long term. It is critical that development proceed in a sustainable manner and that through this growth, the quality of life for people living in Windsor's south east is enhanced through the investments that are moving ahead.

As these development processes continue to unfold it will continue to be a focus to ensure appropriate social infrastructure, such as a library and community centre move forward as well as investments in our parks.

Why are you the right person for the job?

I am the right person for the job because I have done the work to understand Ward 9. Now into my third election campaign, I have spoken directly to more residents in this ward than anyone in the community. I understand these neighbourhoods because residents have shared their stories and experiences with me. As well, I understand city hall. My work as a councillor has been informed by the connection I have built over nearly two decades of community advocacy and with four years of council experience behind me I know I be an even stronger advocate for the community and the residents of Ward 9.

Something you'd like voters to know about you:

I want residents of the city and Ward 9 to know that I never stop thinking about the ways in which I can help to make our community the best place to live in the world. I am constantly amazed by the talent and passion we have here and want nothing more than to continue to positively contribute to many incredible things that are in our bright future.

Dan Mokrzycki

Age: 32.

Occupation: Program manager.

Where do you live?: Devonshire Heights.

Experience: Have been a manager for over 13 years at different automotive plants and restaurant industry.

What are the top issues facing your ward? Safety and environmental.

Why are you the right person for the job?

I believe we need someone in office that is willing to fight for the city, not just the specific ward for which I'm running for. Someone who is willing to stand up for what is right, instead of just agreeing with majority rules.

Something you'd like voters to know about you:

I'm willing to fight for our city and our ward. I'm willing to fight to ensure our ward becomes safe once again. I'm willing to fight to ensure money is spent in areas that contribute to everyone in the community.