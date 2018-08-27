Here's who's running for Ward 8 — and why they say you should vote for them

CBC News reached out to all the candidates in Ward 8, asking the same questions so voters can learn a bit more about who may be their next councillor.

Gemma Grey-Hall

Gemma Grey-Hall is running for Windsor city council in Ward 8. (Provided by Gemma Grey-Hall)

Age: 52

Occupation: Major gift officer, Faculty of Science

Where do you live? Ward 8

Experience: I love this community and I'm determined to serve it. I have been an active member for the past 26 years. I've occupied executive and volunteer roles in the private, public and non-profit sector. I studied towards an advanced degree in business administration with a minor in accounting. I've served on 10 boards of directors and committees across our community including local school boards. I understand good governance and even taught a non-profit financial management course for three years.

What are the top issues facing your ward? Traffic calming measures in residential areas, holding property tax rates at 2022 levels, business improvement along the Tecumseh corridor, Noise barriers along Jefferson, expansion of red light cameras, improvements to parks and play grounds, creating a railway overpass on Tecumseh and Jefferson. Improvements to transit that allow people to get to work in the industrial sectors for 6 a.m. Building more homes people can afford like townhouses and condos and additional dwelling units.

Why are you the right person for the job? I am 100 per cent committed to the people of Ward 8 and will work tirelessly to ensure their concerns are heard and acted upon. I am responsive relationship builder and will connect with each neighbourhood on an annual basis to hear concerns. I will bring fresh ideas and listen to everybody.

Something you'd like voters to know about you: I've experience unemployment and been worried about paying bills. I've also been blessed to have a good job with benefits that allowed for vacations, paid sick days and saving for retirement. I've worked hard all my life and I will continue to work hard for the residents of Ward 8 to help our city and ensure all residents have access to the same opportunities; affordable housing, thriving safe communities and a good well-paying job are the cornerstone of a great city and helping families succeed.

Gary Kaschak

CBC News has reached out to the candidate about the questionnaire. He has not yet responded.