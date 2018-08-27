Here's who's running for Ward 7 — and why they say you should vote for them

CBC News reached out to all the candidates in Ward 7, asking the same questions so voters can learn a bit more about who may be their next councillor.

These responses been have edited for length, style and grammar.

Sydney Brouillard-Coyle

Sydney Brouillard-Coyle is a Windsor city council candidate in Ward 7. (Victoria McKinlay/Trendy Photos Photography)

Age: 22

Occupation: Education lead, Trans Wellness Ontario (September 2020 - Present)

Music director, St. Paul's Anglican Church (October 2017 - Present)

Where do you live? East Riverside

Experience: Bachelor of music (honours) - University of Windsor (2018-2022).

In Progress: Bachelor of arts in women and gender Studies with a Minor in political science (graduation June 2023).

Community Initiatives/Activism: youth involvement, social justice, mental health, equity, the environment and more.

Political Work: MP Irek Kusmiercyzk's Windsor-Tecumseh Youth Council; member of and volunteer for the Ontario NDP.

What are the top issues facing your ward? Flooding — the sewer system across the city and within Ward 7 needs to be upgraded, and we need to explore proactive ways to mitigate flooding and other effects of climate change.

Community safety on roads — more bike lanes, pedestrian friendly paths and crosswalks and consultation with residents about concerns.

Lack of transit access — this creates barriers for people in accessing jobs, school and running errands, and will be one of the first things that I would address.

Why are you the right person for the job? I bring a unique perspective to city council as a young adult who recently completed my first degree, who navigates this city using public transit and as a proud member of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community. I firmly believe that "everyone deserves a voice" — and it is important to lift up the voices that have often not been heard. My experiences — personal, academic, and professional — are my greatest assets.

Something you'd like voters to know about you: I am a dedicated, hard worker who is ready to listen to you and lift up your voice. I care deeply about this community and I am willing to invest my time and energy — the residents of Ward 7 deserve that. My platform is quite in-depth, and draws on much of the strong work that the city is already doing as well as concerns that I have heard. Fundamentally, I am here to listen, to learn, to work for you, and to make sure that we build a community we can all be proud of.

Jeween Gill

Jeewen Gill is a Windsor city council candidate in Ward 7. (Submitted by Jeewen Gill)

Age: 55

Occupation: City Councillor and Small Business Owner

Where do you live? Ward 7

Experience: Elected city councillor 2020-2022

What are the top issues facing your ward? Roads and Infrastructure Improvements, additional Investments in parks, recreation and trails, economic growth and job creation, the mega hospital.

Why are you the right person for the job? I am a devoted community leader with a proven record of community service. I have always been a driven visionary with excellent leadership qualities. I have shown my deep passion and determination to make a real difference for families in the local community through volunteerism.

Something you'd like voters to know about you: I will never stop working hard to build a better future for the families of Ward 7. I am a team player who will work hard to bring jobs, opportunities, better education and prosperity to a new Windsor that is ready for the 21st century. The families of Ward 7 need a trusted voice at city hall that will be their local champion, and I am committed to being that voice and delivering results.

Greg Lemay

Greg Lemay is a Windsor city council candidate in Ward 7. (Provided by Greg Lemay)

Age: 37

Occupation: Business Owner - Alpha Pro Floor Care & Machine Repair

Where do you live? North end of Ward 7

Experience: Long time community activist, business owner, paralegal and involved in many committees and boards around the region.

What are the top issues facing your ward?

Improving quality of life.

Community safety, parks, roads, safe neighbourhoods.

Traffic management.

Infrastructure — roads, sewers, bike lanes.

Revitalization of Sandpoint Beach.

Response times of current councillor.

Why are you the right person for the job? I am running for city council because I want Ward 7 to have a proven fighter that gets things done and a team builder that is accountable, accessible and responsive to your concerns.

I feel the ward's representation could have been stronger since 2020. I've been doing the work behind the scenes and folks have noticed.

The folks of Ward 7 need a proven fighter that will go to the wall for them and I'm that candidate!

Something you'd like voters to know about you: I am a dedicated father, proud owner of a growing small business that creates jobs in our community and a passionate volunteer. I believe safe neighbourhoods, good schools, great parks and reliable infrastructure are critical to our quality of life in Ward 7.

Angelo Marignani

Angelo Marignani is a Windsor city council candidate in Ward 7. (Dayna Marignani)

Age: 56

Occupation: Employed at Magna International (Integram Seating)

Where do you live: Ward 7

Experience: Served on several agencies, boards and committees, including: vice chair, marketing chair and development chair of the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association — creation of Downtown Accelerator. Balloonapalooza, Windsor Endowment for the Arts, Windsor Symphony Armory Board, City of Windsor Small Business Committee, Downtown Windsor Accelerator Board, and Downtown Windsor Farmers Market. Well-documented advocacy to enhance both safety on our roads and at Sandpoint Beach.

What are the top issues facing your ward? To address safety issues in our community, we need to implement traffic calming measures and improve our road infrastructure. Public spaces are for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists. Our city needs to reflect that priority. We also need clean and safe public spaces and to address some of the neglect in our parks and trails and develop initiatives like dog parks, beach enhancements, regular maintenance and tree planting initiatives. Basement flooding has also been a long-standing issue and we need to mitigate this issue directly.

Why are you the right person for the job? I am proactive and will address your concerns thoughtfully and immediately. I want to empower you and improve your quality of life. I'm hearing you. You want safe roadways and public spaces. You want improved infrastructure to keep up with development and our ever-changing environment. You want better advocacy for seniors, and you are concerned about how to retain our youth. Now is the time your voice will be heard.

Something you'd like voters to know about you: I was born and raised in Windsor and graduated from the University of Windsor. For eight years I worked in Tokyo, Japan. Inspired, I built a small enterprise in Downtown Windsor (Milk Coffee Bar) and became an integral part of the cultural fabric of the region for over 17 years. I am proudly raising my family (wife and two children) in Ward 7. Being involved in every election in Ward 7 since 2010 has given me the knowledge of both the assets and deficits in our Ward and the insight into how to improve it. I will proudly serve you. You deserve strong representation on council.

Sophia Sevo

Occupation: I have been creating custom furniture and marine interiors in Windsor for more than 18 years.

I am familiar to many locals as the "Cover Girl" (slipcover) after appearing in several Windsor Star features.

Where do you live: I am a first-generation Canadian, born and raised in Windsor. After graduating and working for

many years in the Montreal garment industry I returned to Windsor.

Experience: Having worked in both the public and private sector, one of my most cherished experiences was working with children. As a coach and program co-coordinator, I re-built a gymnastics program for the city of Windsor. In doing so, I also inspired and empowered children to thrive, flourish, focus and achieve.

What are the top issues facing your ward? Although issues vary within wards, the common thread throughout is a lack of transparency and accountability. Many elected representatives no longer reply to emails, phone calls, nor serve constituents. First and foremost, our greatest issue is the absence of dialogue and co-operation. I am running to ensure that your voice is heard and that our shared goals and interests are preserved and honoured. I am here to acknowledge and listen to your concerns, not rebuff them.

Across Windsor, the consensus is clear and the concerns are shared. Taxes, water and electricity rates, crime, homelessness, and a lack of accountability are some of the most referenced issues which are routinely ignored, year after year.

Why are you the right person for the job? I am a diligent, hard worker and I always follow through.

Something you'd like voters to know about you: I represented Windsor-Tecumseh in the last provincial election as a New Blue Candidate. Now, as before, I am not running as a politician, but as your advocate.