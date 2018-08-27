Here's who's running for Ward 6- and why they say you should vote for them

CBC News reached out to all the candidates in Ward 6, asking the same questions so voters can learn a bit more about who may be their next councillor.

Responses have been edited for clarity.

Jo-Anne Gignac

Jo-Anne Gignac has been a Windsor councillor since 2003. (Provided by Jo-Anne Gignac)

Occupation: City councillor Ward 6

Where do you live? Ward 6

Experience: City councillor (2003-present), Chair, Vice chair of multiple committees of City Council. Appointed member of Committee of Adjustments (2000-2003). Former Chairperson, Vice chairperson (1988-2000) of the Windsor Essex Catholic School Board, Chair of Finance and negotiating committees. Served on numerous non-profit organizations throughout the city of Windsor.

What are the top issues facing your ward?

Flood mitigation-both overland and storm sewers.

Affordability-inflation is a huge issue for residents.

Traffic calming-neighbourhoods want safe, walkable and cycle able communities.

Why are you the right person for the job? Experience and a proven commitment of ensuring tax dollars are spent wisely. I fight for Ward 6 and have secured hundreds of millions of dollars of improvements. As a lifelong resident of Riverside I have a deep respect and gratitude for the faith people have placed in me to represent them fairly at the council table. My voting record is public, I don't make promises I can't keep.

Dylon Graves

Dylon Grave says he lives in Old Riverside. (Stephanie Dallaire)

Age: 26

Occupation: An unimportant role in a large corporation

Where do you live? Old Riverside

Experience: Started Ol'Riverside foodshare (as seen on Facebook), former youngest person alive

What are the top issues facing your ward? Flooding, extreme heat, the coming food shortages. Our near total reliance on global trade has left all major cities vulnerable to conditions completely out of our control. With issues like climate change, corporate greed, global civil unrest and global crop failures, there are too many conditions we can't adapt to all at once if we suddenly needed to.

I want us to grow as much of our own food as we can, including planting fruit trees everywhere we can, public gardens where there's growers interested, and back and front yard gardens for private use. We also need to update public infrastructure to ensure we are prepared to meet the demands of changing conditions such as more A/C, more and larger floods, and more access to public water like fountains and cooling stations and planting more green to prevent heat islands.

Why are you the right person for the job? I'm a normal person who's not in it for the money and won't take the $5,100 a year raise the council gave themselves. Money is only worth what you spend it on, and I want to spend it on the people and on adapting to our changing times.

Something you'd like voters to know about you: I believe in people over profits, pro-union, pro-choice, a free speech absolutist, and that every dollar you spend on something you could have done yourself is a dollar wasted. If you believe your money is worth more in your garden than at the grocery store then vote for me.

Ashley Lafreniere

Ashley Lafreniere says she is a property management in Riverside. (Brittany Clift)

Age: 33 33

Occupation: Property management

Where do I live? Riverside

Experience: Current president for the Miracle Orchard Project, active in community groups and other organizations supporting residents.

What are the top issues facing your ward? The top issues facing our ward are reflected in my platform. The main issues are safety (specifically speeding and the lack of safe streets for walkers and cyclists) and flooding - though the sewer upgrades are working, they are not yet completed.

Why are you the right person for the job? I am the right person for the job as I am very much a firm believer in 'the buck stops here'. I will absolutely fix anything that is within my power as quickly as possible and not shift responsibility unless necessary. I also believe in making decisions primarily based on data and not on emotions, regardless of my personal feelings on the matter I will always endeavour to make the objectively best decisions for everyone.

Something you'd like voters to know about you: I would like the voters to know that I am in their corner. I want this position so that I can help to build the community that we all want to live in. I have travelled and lived in a lot of places, but Windsor is my favourite and I want to ensure that it remains that way.

Brian D-H McCurdy

CBC News has reached out to the candidate about the questionnaire. They have not yet responded.

Jeremy Renaud

Jeremy Renaud says he is a manager and lives in Riverside. (Em Gorzelnik)

Age: 45

Occupation: Relationship builder, educator and general manager

More information below is specific are required for transparency. Current Professional Experience (Simultaneously)

Corporate Relationship Manager – United Way / Centraide Windsor-Essex.

Professor – Sport and Recreation Management, St. Clair College.

Esports Coordinator – Lancer Gaming, The University of Windsor.

General Manager, National Team Manager – Dodgeball Canada.

General Manager – Canada's National Sport Card and Memorabilia Expo.

Where do you live? Riverside (Ward 6).

Experience: With more than 20 plus years experience in the public, private, and non-profit sectors underlined with graduate level education. I have worked with a diverse range of individuals and organizations at all levels of governance where I have solidified a strong record of achievement. In my spare time, I have volunteered and managed numerous non-profit organizations in our community.

Through education, culture, sport, and the community, my personal and professional experiences both locally and abroad have helped me shaped my understanding of how cities work through the core strengths of its neighbourhoods and people who reside there.

What are the top issues facing your ward?

A collective and collaborative approach to community building.

Active living spaces, transportation and safe neighbourhoods.

Flood mitigation, complete streets and traffic calming.

Public consultation, transparency and integration.

Strategic "smart" planning, design and development.

Grassroots initiatives and youth empowerment.

Why are you the right person for the job? I enjoy helping others and have a passion for community. I understand how to translate ideas from inception to execution and recognize the importance of community integration, multi-sectoral partnerships and collaboration. As a resident, I would be honoured to represent Ward 6; to advocate for our needs while enabling opportunities to empower our future.

Something you'd like voters to know about you:

Proud parent to Ryder Renaud.

Lifelong Riverside resident.

Filipino-Canadian.

Community Champion!

More information: jeremyrenaud.ca

Beth St. Denis

Beth St. Denis says she's lived in Windsor for her entire life. (John Liviero/Sooters of Windsor)

Age: 45



Occupation: Executive business manager



Where do you live?: Ward 6



Experience: I have worked in business management for 15 years. I have also worked in customer service for over 20 years.



What are the top issues facing your ward? In my opinion, the top issues facing Ward 6 are: Municipal government accountability, government fiscal responsibility, community safety and keeping our park and recreation areas functioning and thriving.



Why are you the right person for the job? I have a strong skill set for the job, due to my work history and work experience. I am running my campaign on integrity, dedication and accountability. I want Windsor to

have an elected councillor who listens, offers practical solutions and has a profound interest in serving the people. That's what I can offer the citizens of Windsor.



Something you'd like voters to know about you: I was born, raised and have lived my entire life in Windsor. I have a vested interest in ensuring Windsor move forward into the future with integrity and accountability.