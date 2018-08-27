Here's who's running for Ward 4 - and why they say you should vote for them

CBC News reached out to all the candidates in Ward 4 (Walkerville), asking the same questions so voters can learn a bit more about who may be their next councillor.

Giovanni "John" Abati

Giovanni "John" Abati is a council candidate for Windsor's Ward 4. (Submitted by Giovanni "John" Abati)

Age: I am 58-years-old.

Where do you live: Ward 4.

Experience: Former urban/watershed planner, former waste management employee, active and public transportation advocate.

What are the top issues facing your ward?

Crime: Break-ins, arson, vandalism (hate crime).

Roads: Speeding, congestion, running red lights, condition of roads.

Affordable living: High rent, high housing prices, climbing utility and food prices.

Blight: Abandoned and run-down properties.

Struggling businesses: City fees and bylaws.

Public spaces: Safety, more lighting, more amenities.

Why are you the right person for the job?

I have lived in Ward 4 for 33 years, only leaving to further my education and my career.

I believe we need a new perspective on council. My 40+ years of environmental stewardship experience and knowledge would make Windsor succeed in the 21st Century Global Green Economy.

Prudent municipal spending is an investment in our economy and will attract businesses. I would upgrade roads, pathways, sewers, and transit on an as needed basis. I would partner with residents and businesses to improve our parks, community spaces and neighbourhoods.

I understand the links between a prosperous economy and a healthy environment.

I have three new industries that I will pursue:

Light commuter rail. Hemp (oils and fabrics). Provincial tree nursery.

I also have a new initiative that will help our local restaurant sector.

I would allow restaurants to install, sponsor and ID picnic tables in our public spaces (waterfront, urban parks, community centres). These will act as outdoor (off-site) dining areas, where people receive take-out deliveries.

I listen to resident concerns and am a community focused person that watches council decisions closely.

I have appeared before council on numerous occasions fighting for social equity and environmental sustainability.

I have appeared to:

Keep the pools at Adie Knox.

Keep our hospital(s) where people live now. NOT in a flood-plain surrounded by farm fields and industrial lands.

Install moderately sized eco-passages around Ojibway. NOT $ multi-million legacy projects.

I believe in Windsor and our residents. The next four years can bring generational change, if the proper people are elected.

Edy Haddad

CBC News has reached out to the candidate about the questionnaire, they have not responded by the date of this publication.

Gregory Heil

Gregory Heil is a candidate for Windsor city council's Ward 4. (Julia Minardi)

Age: 66 years.

Occupation: Former principal architect, The Heil Partnership, Inc. - Retired.

I am pleased to announce my candidacy. An Old Walkerville and Ward 4 resident for 40 years, a retired architect, former chair of the Windsor heritage committee and long a pundit of local affairs. I promise a campaign based on premise of 'BACK TO BASICS AT CITY HALL' noting that Windsor residents and businesses are among the highest taxed municipal jurisdictions in the province. Perhaps that's why it seems the city is awash in excess revenue which has allowed the current council to approve a seemingly endless array of unnecessary capital projects adding to the taxpayer's burden. I will be a 'voice of prudence' on the next council returning focus to essential infrastructural capital investments. My further concern, another detriment to city taxpayers, is the long neglected and fractured system of government in our broader urban and suburban areas. While the rest of the province had modernized regional structures of governance introduced years ago, we've been left out, with the central city surrounded by fully independent bedroom communities. It's not fair that Windsor taxpayers must fund central services used by all, such as the libraries or EC Row Expressway, while the suburban jurisdictions exclusively benefit from new fringe development allowing lower taxes and enhanced services for their residents. A further absurdity is the city funding land and infrastructure servicing for the new battery plant and mega-hospital, projects to the obvious benefit to the entire region, with little or no participation from those other jurisdictions. We must summons the help of the province and have a frank conversation about forming" 'The Regional Municipality of Windsor-Essex'…not an amalgamation, the city swallowing its neighbours, but a true 'FEDERATION' of distinct communities sharing services, costs and revenues under a system of joint governance. I will relentlessly promote these overdue concepts for reform during my term on city council.

Matt Marchand

Matt Marchand is a Windsor city council candidate for Ward 4. ( Charlotte Loaring)

Age: 54.

Occupation: Financial consultant.

Where do you live?: Ward 4.

Experience: Mayoral candidate 2018, six years as president and CEO of the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce, 12 years as policy assistant in the mayor's office, 25 years Walkerville resident.

What are the top issues facing your ward?:

Safety (drugs, property crimes), need for more traffic calming, and community livability (low-cost/family-friendly activities, pilot projects for protected bike lanes, connecting neighbourhoods).

Why are you the right person for the job?:

I have a 20-year track record of proven policy success, working with the highest levels of local government and business. Key elements from my 2018 mayoral campaign were implemented by current city council, such as the auditor general, fixing the Dougall death trap, and eliminating the pedestrian underpass.

I have unique qualifications for city councillor for Ward 4. With my experience in leadership positions in this community combined with my proven policy success, I am confident we can continue the economic cultural renaissance of Walkerville and all of Ward 4, building on the work of previous councillors.

Something you'd like voters to know about you:

I have an affinity for the water — everything from scuba diving to triathlons.

Mark McKenzie

Mark McKenzie is a realtor and former long-time radio host on 89X, he lives in South Walkerville. (Focal Point Photography)

Age: 40.

Occupation: Realtor and former long-time radio host on 89X.

Where do you live?: South Walkerville.

Experience: In 2021, I founded the South Walkerville Residents Association. After the inaugural meeting, I realized that even more needed to be done, and the only way to achieve these goals was to do it from inside city hall. I am experienced in serving the community, having spent 16+ years as a public figure and local advocate for Windsor.

What are the top issues facing your ward?

Planned closure of Met Hospital, speeding on residential streets, crime/theft in neighbourhoods, taxes, and upgrades to local parks and playgrounds.

Why are you the right person for the job?

I'm a lifelong resident of Ward 4 and know the real issues that affect the citizens of Walkerville and South Walkerville. I believe in safe neighbourhoods with walkable/bikeable streets, clean parks, and close amenities. Being a realtor, I know firsthand about affordable housing and the impact it's having on our community as well as the ins and outs of city hall, city planning and bylaws. I'm not a lifelong politician looking to move up the political ladder. I just want to give back to the community that has given me so much over the past 40 years.

Something you'd like voters to know about you:

I've assisted in raising over a million dollars for local charities and enjoy helping the community and people in need. I've been a host with the local Easter Seals Telethon since 2016 and currently sit on the board of directors for Easter Seals Windsor-Essex. As a father of an eight-year-old son, I believe we need to do whatever we can to make this city the best it can be for our children and the next generations to come.

Jake Rondot

Jake Rondot is a council candidate for Windsor's Ward 4. (Syx Langemann)

Age: 45.

Occupation: Publishing - managing director, Human Kinetics Canada.

Where do you live?: Walkerville.

Experience:

A passionate, experienced, community builder, father, coach, and volunteer.

Chair of the Walkerville BIA (Business Improvement Area) for 10 years, on the board of directors for 17 years. Led the redevelopment of both Jubilee park and the Walkerville streetscape.

8 years on the UWindsor Alumni Association board of directors. Committees: finance, strategic planning, community engagement, senate, sports hall of fame.

4 years on the City of Windsor development and heritage standing committee, reviewing rezoning and by-law variance applications.

18 years leading a national business, Human Kinetics Canada. From developing major accounts and partnerships such as Amazon, Indigo, Costco, canfitpro, and more, to supporting hundreds of grassroots organizations and local businesses in every province.

What are the top issues facing your ward?

Traffic calming – particularly addressing speed, school zones, and pedestrian and cyclist safety.

Property safety and security and strategies to combat crime.

Affordable housing – enhancing mixed density neighbourhoods that align with the existing character of the community.

Park maintenance and investment – particularly Memorial Park.

Local business support – including BIA strengthening and supporting commercial corridor development.

Economic stability – welcoming long term, stable, and fulfilling careers.

Why are you the right person for the job?

With years leading the Walkerville BIA and sitting on the planning committee, I have the experience and relationships at city hall to navigate the processes needed to deliver on the needs my Ward 4 constituents are identifying.

I have the vision for a safe, prosperous, diverse, and affordable city and ward, having led or contributed to strategic planning and vision building in Walkerville, at the University of Windsor, within various corporate entities, and at the planning committee table.

18 years leading a national business, and in various other leadership roles in both for profit and not-for-profit, I have extensive and detail-focused fiscal management experience.

Something you'd like voters to know about you:

Awarded the 2018 United Way/Centraide Windsor Star Civic Beautification Award for leading the Walkerville BIA in redevelopment efforts including a new streetscape and Jubilee park enhancement.

Kristen Siapas

Kristen Siapas is a Windsor city council candidate for Ward 4. (Submitted by Kristen Siapas)

Age: 38.

Occupation: Marketing coordinator for University Players at the University of Windsor.

Where do you live?: Ward 4.

Experience: Chair of the GECDSB parent involvement committee (GECPIC), Windsor-Essex Theatre Alliance, school naming committee member, marketing coordinator for University Players, stage manager and promotions for St. Clair College Musical Theatre program, small business owner (Diversity Productions), show producer for the Business Excellence Awards as well as other corporate events and fundraisers, Easter Seals telethon producer, community TV producer for YourTV Arts Programs, host of the TV program Behind the Scenes, board member and volunteer with several arts organizations.

What are the top issues facing your ward?

Affordable housing, building density without sacrificing neighbourhood identity, community safety, traffic calming, active transportation.

Why are you the right person for the job?

My unique background gives me a perspective that we need at the table when it's time to make decisions that will impact families across the ward and across the city. We need to hear from young people and families. My focus is on communication, collaboration, and consultation. I believe that councillors must work together and collaborate to build the best possible city, that communication with residents is essential, and that the city can provide better service to its residents when there has been meaningful and equitable consultation with the community. Ward 4 represents the great diversity of our community, with residents of all different cultural, racial and socio-economic backgrounds. We have to meet people where they are, and our decisions need to reflect the unique needs of our residents.

Something you'd like voters to know about you:

I've been involved in this community for a long time as an advocate for families in the education system and for the arts community. I have an energetic, ambitious perspective that's backed up with hard work and determination. In my role as chair of the parent involvement committee for the public school board, I've advocated for the needs of parents and families across our region, and now is the time to bring that voice to the municipal table. I love my community and my family, and I'm excited to bring optimism and energy to the table as Ward 4's next city councillor.

Patrick Sutherland

Patrick Sutherland is a city council candidate in Windsor's Ward 4. (John Liviero)

Age: 57 years old.

Occupation: IT customer consultant/professional wedding disc jockey/community activist.

Where do you live? Cataraqui Street.

Experience: My experience varies from public speaking to fundraisers for different causes to chamber of commerce committees to sports tournament convener to IT sales and consultation. I operated the telephone system and visited voters at their residences for NDP candidate Gemma Grey-Hall last provincial election. I ran in the 2000 municipal election for the office of Catholic school board trustee.

In my opinion the top issues facing Ward 4 are the homeless, the urinating and defecating of the homeless on business property primarily along Wyandotte, the presence of drug traffickers as well as gun possession and knife possession by far too many residents walking our streets. The conditions in which Ward 4 parents are attempting to raise their children in is totally unacceptable.

The future of Met Hospital property as well as the lanes for cyclists are issues many are concerned about.

Why are you the right person for the job?

I am strong enough and brave enough to tackle the tough issues that no one else even talks about. This is not a time for complacency or cowardice or eloquent rhetoric. This is the time for aggressive action that would change the direction Ward 4 is going in.

If I am elected I will co-found three vital organizations. Firstly, F. A. D. D. which stands for Fathers Against Drug Dealers. We have let drug traffickers run freely. It's time to offer them gainful employment doing something else. Secondly, the A-Team which will consist of social workers, health-care professionals, addiction specialists and other volunteers who will assist the homeless community into detox management and substance abuse programs as well as psychiatric care and then find them homes. Thirdly, Addicted To Life which will be a support group open to anyone with emotional or addictive behaviours who need healthy exercise and recreational activities as alternatives to negative self destructive habits.

What voters in Ward 4 need to know about me is that I studied social work and psychology in university. I worked with the developmentally challenged for seven years and throughout my life I have housed 17 homeless personally. I have raised funds for the homeless. I consistently feed or cloth those in need. I have brought several people with substance abuse disorders to the hospital or addictions programs.

I have been an entrepreneur for many years and have hands on business experience.

I am a father and a grandfather.

I want my grandchildren and your grandchildren to live in a gun free knife free drug trafficking free and homeless free Ward 4. Join me in this endeavour. We can do this together!