Here's who's running for Ward 3 - and why they say you should vote for them

CBC News reached out to all the candidates in Ward 3 (downtown), asking the same questions so voters can learn more about who wants to be their next councillor.

Renaldo Agostino

Renaldo Agostino is running in Ward 3. (Renaldo Agostino)

Occupation:

President of Turbo Espresso Bar on Ouellette Avenue and at Devonshire Mall.

President of Element Entertainment.

Executive director of Border City Boxing Club (volunteer).

Boxing coach, Border City Boxing + Rocksteady Parkinson's Boxing coach. (volunteer)

Where do you live? I previously lived in the Ward 3 until it was redistricted to where I am now just over the line in Ward 4. However, I have lived in Windsor and have been a businessman in the downtown for over 30 years.

Experience: I have worked with city administration on many events for our city. Jurassic Park Windsor, Canada Police and Fire Games, Play On road hockey tournament. I've also consulted on the future of Festival Plaza.

What are the top issues facing your ward?

Safety (and related issues of crime and homelessness) is the biggest issue facing my ward.

Why are you the right person for the job?

I have been in the core for 30 years, not behind a desk or in an office. I have a long history of getting the job done.

Something you'd like voters to know about you:

I love yoga. Before this election I tried to go every day. Modo, I'll be back!

Katherine Cameron

Katherine Cameron is running in Ward 3. (Katherine Cameron)

Age: One day at a time.

Occupation: I'm currently a nutrition and fitness specialist. I coach individuals at all fitness levels including athletes and weight loss.

Where do you live? I live in Windsor.

Experience: I've mentored large and small groups of people in understanding a nd solving problems. Details and timing are very important in my successes.

What are the top issues facing your ward?

Our main issues in Ward 3 is safety especially the downtown core expressed from me and other residents especially ones who are homeowners and renters in the downtown core. Not enough variety of entrepreneurs to attract families and tourists. Garbage including dirty needles, a lot of unoccupied empty potential businesses, poor road conditions that need repair that effect automobiles cyclist wheelchairs, etc. Small bike lanes not enough attention given to cyclist.

Why are you the right person for the job?

I'm a trusted leader who gets results. I will hit the ground running when I'm elected.

Something you'd like voters to know about you:

I'm a sympathetic listener but a sense of personal responsibility is what I'm really listening for.

Helmi Charif

Helmi Charif is a Windsor city council candidate in Ward 3. (Submitted by Helmi Charif)

Age: 54.

Occupation: I am general manager at Convenient Perfection Automotive Centre.

Where do you live?: I live Ward 10, but previously I lived in Ward 3 for 10 years.

Experience: I have a very good experience in politics and in the Automotive business, very involved in the society, very good communication skills, very humble and patient, I have a diploma in automotive engineering technology and prior to that, I studied two years of political science in American University

I grew up in a political household where my father and my great father before him served as mayors of our hometown. I inherited their passion, love, and commitment to public service. Serving people is in my blood. I have been involved in politics since 1998. I ran several times for member of parliament and this is my second time running for city councillor in Ward 3. This experience enabled me to have very good understanding of the important issues that affecting our people and our beautiful city.

What are the top issues facing your ward?

The top issues in my ward are the same issues from the last election in 2018 but they got worse:

Homeless crisis.

Public safety and crime.

Addressing alley garbage and needle disposal.

Reviving Ward 3 economically.

Downtown parking and lighting in city parking garages .

Improve infrastructures; roads, sewers, sidewalks, street lights, etc.

Existence of Hotel-Dieu Hospital.

Public transport and services for seniors.

Car and property theft issues.

Hold the line on taxes.

Why are you the right person for the job?

I am the right person for the job because I am a highly motivated person, a good listener, a man who doesn't sleep if the problem is not solved. I've been in politics for a long time. I fully understand the top issues that we are facing today and especially the homeless crisis. I do have the skills and the ability and commitment to solve this problem and other problems. I help people on a daily basis to resolve their issues. Serving people is my priority. I know when you run for office there are times when you must stand up and take position on sophisticated issues on behalf of the residents whom you represent, and create a practical and viable solutions. If elected I will assure you that your voice will be heard, and have your say in city decisions. Together we are going to put an end to the homeless crisis, the alley garbage, needle disposal, car and property theft, together we will revive our ward, and secure our community.



Something you'd like voters to know about you:

I want my voters to know that I will fight with full strength to make things happen, have their voice heard, reflect their interests, and make a real change, a change that will put an end to chronic homelessness. If Medicine Hat (a city in Alberta) can achieve zero chronic homelessness why Windsor not? A change that would make Ward 3 a safe, attractive, inviting place especially downtown Windsor.

Angela Fitzpatrick

CBC News has reached out to the candidate about the questionnaire. She has not yet responded

Nick Kolasky

Nick Kolasky is a city council candidate for Windsor's Ward 3. (Dan Woods)

Occupation: Sole caregiver for my mom. She has dementia.

Where do you live? Downtown. (Victoria Park Place)

Experience: Decades running a manufacturing concern. At times with more than 40 employees.

What are the top issues facing your ward?: Government services leaving the core. Misguided spending. Border restrictions. Homelessness.

Why are you the right person for the job? My background is in accounting and business. I can run a budget and deal with people. I would work very hard to Stop The Waste of our tax dollars on unnecessary or frivolous construction and building projects. I don't have a business or another job at this time. Therefore, I would not be distracted by personal business or job concerns. I am confident that I would outwork any of the other candidates.

Something you'd like the voters to know about you? Lucky me. I've had the privilege of visiting 145 independent countries. I've learned very many things as a result of my travels. Most importantly, after experiencing many cultures, I've learned to get to know people on an individual basis, not prejudge..

Kennedy Mangera

Kennedy Mangera is a council candidate for Windsor's Ward 3. (Justin Mangera)

Age: 56.

Occupation: Principal consultant in Nuclear Pharmacy, entrepreneur.

Where do you live? Downtown core, McDougall Historical Corridor

Experience:

Seven years consultant at Mang Reyden Keang Consulting. I advise clients on Health Canada and FDA regulations. I'm a recognized global expert.

Four years entrepreneur in hospitality/real estate. I'm a positive people person.

Three years company chief operating officer. I have executive-level experience building a company.

15 years director-level at provincial Health Authority. I have extensive management experience, responsible for all aspects of personnel and budgets.

10 years university professor. I'm a knowledgeable teacher, and tutor.

12 years as president or other levels at community organizations. I find time to give back to the community.

What are the top issues facing your ward?

Improved safety in our neighbourhoods.

We have blight and decayed civic infrastructure.

Homelessness, drug use and mental health.

Better opportunities for our youth.

Lifting up our small businesses.

Why are you the right person for the job?

I have extensive experiences that relate to all the people and aspirations of our wonderful city, I have a great love of the city and our people, and I have the time to commit to being a voice for our citizens

Something you'd like voters to know about you:

I'm a great believer in the city and especially downtown, which is rich in people and in expertise. I wouldn't choose to live anywhere else.

I'm an empty nester with three wonderful adult children.

I'm from a large family. I brought up my siblings since 25 after the passing away of our father.

I have adventure-driven my family west to Vancouver, East to Cape Breton, South to Florida and SW to San Diego on different occasions, mainly camping along the way.

I have a PhD in Pharmacy and extensive management experience.

James McCarte

Age: 65.

Occupation: Retired.

Where do you live? Live in the ward.

Top issues: Affordability, homelessness.

I have lived in five different cities, so I have a unique perspective. I have a sociology background, so I believe in policy informed by research not ideology. Finally I have experienced poverty, so I will be a voice for those that most politicians ignore.

Cynthia Van Vrouwerff

Cynthia Van Vrouwerff is a city council candidate in Windsor's Ward 3. (Submitted by Cynthia Van Vrouwerff)

Hello, my name is Cynthia Van Vrouwerff. I come from multiple heritage backgrounds, such as born Canadian citizenship. Sicily, Italian and Maltese and English and Spanish with a Dutch last name, from a previous marriage, divorced for many years. I have three children and two from said marriage. My age is not as important as the passion, for running for city council of Ward 3. Such as more affordable housing built, for families and individuals instead of staying in shelters. Improve reading and writing skills as young as day care level up to college and university level. After school program for adults wanting to learn and grow in the community. That not only education and tyre stories of displaced and homeless people all ages and cultures and backgrounds, that we respect each other cultures and traditions,no more racism and discrimination. Including the work force and school, LGQTB mother. Volunteering in the community which I love, and worked and attended school and I want to make a difference and good change, for us all.

Brian Yeomans

Brian Yeomans is a city council candidate in Windsor's Ward 3. (Provided by Brian Yeomans)

Age: 50.

Occupation: Regional director of sales (hotel).

Where do you live?: Ward 3, in the heart of the city.

Experience: I have three decades of experience in the hospitality industry and have spent the past four years as the chair of the Downtown Windsor BIA, working with the board to find solutions to the core's toughest issues.

What are the top issues facing your ward?

Ward 3 is still suffering the economic and social costs of the pandemic: fewer people working from downtown offices, fewer tourists are visiting, and more people are suffering from homelessness, mental health and drug issues.

Safe streets are a priority for Ward 3. We experience excessive speeding and unsafe driving in the ward. Recently, there have been a heightened number of accidents involving cyclists and pedestrians being injured.

Our ward is one of the oldest in the city and our infrastructure is aging, causing basement flooding over the past several years.

Why are you the right person for the job?

I work and live in Ward 3. I have owned a business in the neighbourhood. I am uniquely qualified to share my experience and knowledge of what challenges face the residents of the core. Windsor has always been about the people to me. In other cities I've been in, people often seem disconnected and not as apt to make eye contact. In Windsor, I feel there is a neighbourly attitude among its residents.

While on the BIA, I spearheaded initiatives that helped the businesses and the residents of the area, such as the parklette program for small businesses, sidewalks snow clearing along our main streets, and a job bank, connecting local residents with employment opportunities in the core. In the past, I was also the Chair of the local chapter of the Ontario Restaurant Hotel Motel Association, which gave me my first experiences with provincial government relations and advocacy.

Something you'd like voters to know about you:

I am a strong supporter in the local arts community, having performed in several local stage shows, and acted on the board of a local theatre company.