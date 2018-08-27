Here's who's running for Ward 2 - and why they say you should vote for them

CBC News reached out to all the candidates in Ward 2 (Sandwich), asking the same questions so voters can learn a bit more about who wants to be their next councillor.

Fabio Costante

Fabio Costante is seeking re-election in Windsor's Ward 2. (Submitted by Fabio Costante)

Age: 38.

Occupation: Lawyer and city councillor.

Where do you live?: McEwan Avenue in Ward 2.

Experience: I am a sitting member of council elected in 2018. Prior to being elected to council, I was elected to the Catholic school board as a trustee. I have served the west side and community at large in elected office for eight years. Prior to elected municipal politics, I worked as a community organizer in the west end and founded Our West End, a grassroots neighbourhood renewal funded by the United Way that focused on community engagement and empowerment.

In addition to my community work, I am a licensed lawyer who has been practicing for over eight years. I founded my own firm in Sandwich Town in 2018 focused exclusively on labour and employment law. I am a proud three-time graduate of the University of Windsor achieving a business commerce (business and economics) degree in 2007; Masters of Business Administration degree in 2008; and Juris Doctor Law degree in 2013.

What are the top issues facing your ward?

In no particular order, the top issues facing Ward 2 include:

Boarded-up houses in Sandwich Towne.

Affordable housing.

Infrastructure including roads and active transportation.

Alley maintenance and investment.

Negligent landlords and property owners.

Why are you the right person for the job?

Ward 2 needs a strong, consistent and steady voice to continue the great work we started four years ago, and to continue building up our community in an inclusive, equitable and sustainable fashion. We have come so far as a community and we need to continue building on our roots and foundation.

Something you'd like voters to know about you:

I am a huge soccer fan and stay active by regularly exercising, cycling and practicing yoga. I also enjoy reading and traveling!

Myriam Faraj

Myriam Faraj is a council candidate in Windsor's Ward 2 (Submitted by Myriam Faraj)

Age: 41.

Occupation: n/a.

Where do you live?: Ward 2.

Experience: Within the scope of the project presented, relevant experience and skills are knowing how to effectively listen and communicate with a wide variety of people, being able organize and mobilize people, being open minded, being a creative solution-finder, and being dedicated to serving others.

What are the top issues facing your ward?

From consulting some residents, it is understood that there is a lack of adequate affordable housing, a lack of playgrounds and child care, a lack of accessible fresh food, problems with the speed of traffic, etc. However, I have not received a mandate as a spokeperson for the ward. It is to the residents to bring up the issues for discussion in an assembly, determine the priorities and answer that question.

Why are you the right person for the job?

The work to be done is collective. To coordinate the collective effort, one must care about the well-being of the community, be a decent organizer, a good listener, a good communicator, a problem-solver and a good motivator. I can do that and I'm volunteering for it.

Something you'd like voters to know about you:

It's not about me, it's about us. The world has changed over the past decades. The gains made by previous generations are eroding in front of our eyes. Inequalities are growing at an alarming rate. We have been delegating our power to "specialized" decision makers and by doing so, we've lost agency. It's time to organize ourselves. People are doing it across the globe under the banner of a movement called Municipalism. Residents are reclaiming the power to collectively make decisions on the changes that affect their daily lives. Windsor's Ward 2 can do the same.

Sam Romano

Sam Romano is a council candidate in Windsor's Ward 2. (Anthony Sherdown )

Age: 65.

Occupation: Retired after 40 years of banking (Royal Bank of Canada).

Where do you live: I live in Ward 2 on Bridge Avenue.

Experience: First time candidate for any public office. However, I sat on the finance committee for the Diocese of London and presently sit on the advisory committee for The Holy Family Retreat House (Oxley, Ont.). In addition, I spent a good part of my banking career dealing with public sector clients throughout Ontario (outside of the GTA). Dealt with commercial clients in the Windsor-Essex County area as well as throughout Ontario. In addition, dealt with U.S. companies that had business in Canada.

What are the top issues facing your ward?

I've looked extensively at the ward and I feel there are two distinctive areas of concern: First and foremost is west of the Ambassador Bridge. There are some 300 boarded-up homes owned by the Ambassador Bridge that must be dealt with ASAP. We can no longer be held hostage by the bridge people. This administration as well as previous ones have held Ward 2 residents as "pawns" in their game of one upmanship. City council wants the bridge's plan before they will allow them to demolish the homes. It has become increasingly apparent that the bridge people are not going to be twinning the Ambassador Bridge. They've missed a number of deadlines. That said, it's about time they demolish all those homes. Hopefully, they will sell the empty lots and we can facilitate the building of new homes by eliminating development charges for those that build new. This will give us the opportunity to provide some needed housing and build back up the west end.

Secondly, east of the Ambassador Bridge we have our own challenges with student housing and absent landlords. The deterioration of this part of the city and ward is a direct result of absent landlords. The majority of which do not live in Windsor or Essex County. If elected I would look at increasing fines for repeat offenders. Unless we deal with this issue there is no way we can build back the west end to provide a safe environment for families to move back to the west end.

Why are you the right person for the job:

I have roots in the ward dating back decades. Born and raised on Bridge Avenue, I have spent 37 years of my life living and breathing the west end. From attending grade school (Sacred Heart school on Cameron Avenue) to high school (Forster High School) and the University of Windsor, there is no one more qualified to represent Ward 2 than me. I've seen over time how great the west end was to how it is now. I have the background and work ethic to restore the west end to its past glory.

Something you'd like voters to know about you:

Although not actively involved in politics, I have devoted the past 25 years fundraising for various organizations in Windsor-Essex County. From Hotel-Dieu Hospital - MRI Unit to Metropolitan Hospital (WRH now), Maryvale, Canadian Mental Health Association, St. Peter's Seminary in London, I'm sure I've left some out. I have dedicated personal time and effort for the betterment of Windsor-Essex and its citizens.

Chris Soda

Chris Soda says he and his wife are part of a volunteer group that cares for homeless animals. Soda is retired. (Chris Soda)

Age: Enjoying life for 67 years.

Occupation: Retired.

Where do you live? Windsor.

Experience: Blue collar and white collar.



What are the top issues facing your ward?

Every ward needs tax rebates, better roads and bike paths, and cleaner government properties.

Why are you the right person for the job?

I know and respect the fact workers and students are the employers and government is the employee — and I won't vote myself a $5,000 raise while raising your taxes.

Something you'd like voters to know about you:

Division belongs in math, not society.