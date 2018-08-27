Here's who's running for Ward 10 — and why they say you should vote for them

CBC News reached out to all the candidates in Ward 10, asking the same questions so voters can learn a bit more about who may be their next councillor.

Paul Borrelli

Paul Borrelli is running for Windsor city council in Ward 10. (Northmadisoncommunications Inc.)

Age: 74

Occupation: Retired teacher and past multi-business entrepreneur

Where do you live?: South Windsor

Experience: Ward 10 councillor 2014 - 2018; present Director of the ICGO (Integrative Canadian Group Organization); former Chair of Windsor-Essex County Environmental Committee, Commissioner for Windsor Utilities, Commissioner for Windsor Licensing, Windsor Health Board member, Transportation Committee member, International Relations member.

What are the top issues facing your ward? Ward 10 residents need a councillor who will work towards solving major issues:

Holding the line on taxes.

Dougal Death Trap Part 2 bike path and walkway East side of Dougal Avenue.

Infrastructure for Dominion Blvd from Northwood to Totten needs improvement.

Installation of a traffic light at Dominion and Ojibway is necessary.

Safety and crime trends in the Remington Park/South Howard area must be addressed .

Traffic calming and safety measures needed on our streets.

Sewer system upgrading to prevent flooding.

Saving the South Cameron woodlot.

Placing sidewalks and a cyclist paths on Grand Marais East from Parent to Walker Road.

Why are you the right person for the job? Ward 10 in the last four years has been left with many prominent issues and concerns unattended. When elected to council I will "get things done." This will be my full time job with no distractions. That's a promise!

As your councillor I will reply to all calls from residents in a timely manner. Every attempt will be made to bring a resolution to matters and concerns presented to me. Residents will always come first and will be represented to the fullest extent.

Something you'd like voters to know about you:

My Achievements as Ward 10 Councillor 2014 - 2018:

Over $27 million in Ward 10 capital improvements were approved and funded.

Dougal Avenue cycling and pedestrian tunnel approved and funded.

The North Service road reconstructed.

Budimir Library expansion.

Northwood and Dominion traffic light and infrastructure.

South Cameron improvement with bike pathways.

Northwood from Cleary to Daytona rebuilt.

Bellwood Park equipment and improvements.

Many other small projects funded and completed.

Responded to all calls from residents and worked hard to solve ward and city problems.

Walid (Wally) Chafchak

Walid (Wally) Chafchak is running for Windsor city council in Ward 10. (Provided by Walid (Wally) Chafchak)

Age: 60

Occupation: Principal Insurance Broker

Where do you live? Ward 10, Windsor

Experience: Life.

What are the top issues facing your ward? Time will tell.

Why are you the right person for the job? Because I am.

Something you'd like voters to know about you: They already know me.

Mark Masanovich

Mark Masanovich is running for Windsor city council in Ward 10. (Provided by Mark Masanovich)

Age: 51

Occupation: Manager of facilities

Where do you live? Ward 10

Experience: I am a graduate of the University of Windsor. I have worked in the municipal sector and have an excellent understanding of the municipal process. My working life has always involved planning, prioritizing, and solving issues.

What are the top issues facing your ward? Ward 10 needs the infrastructure to be fixed, finished, and improved. From open ditches to unfinished roads, poor trails and sidewalks, and areas lacking streetlights. We need better value for our taxes in our Ward. We have concerns over safer neighbourhoods and streets and we need our community amenities.

Why are you the right person for the job? I have a strong work ethic and many years of experience working with a variety of people. I am a strong communicator and am passionate about the issues in our ward. I will be able to get things done.

Something you'd like voters to know about you: I have lived in Windsor my entire life and chose Ward 10 to raise my family over the past 20 years. I have been involved in the community by coaching the University of Windsor for 15 years and over the last many years have taught sessionally at St. Clair College. I am enthusiastic about the future of our community.

Jim Morrison

Jim Morrison is running for Windsor city council in Ward 10. (Provided by Jim Morrison)

Age: 67

Occupation: Retired bank manager/city councillor.

Where do you live? Ward 10.

Experience: Four years city councillor, 40 years in banking.

What are the top issues facing your ward? Traffic issues and pedestrian safety continue to be a problem. I will be implementing traffic calming measures within the next month.

Why are you the right person for the job? I have proven that I can be trusted with handling a near $1 billion budget and have been a strong voice at the council table as we move through the process of securing an EV Battery manufacturing plant and a new Regional Hospital. I brought forward an Auditor General that was rejected for 10 years and was a driving force to implement an Asset Management Plan that ensures we spend record amounts on roads and sewers and not allow them to deteriorate further. I will also keep tax increases below two per cent.

Something you'd like voters to know about you: I have lived in the heart of Ward 10 for 30 years, raising three children. I am known for making sound business decisions, but I root for the Leafs and Lions.