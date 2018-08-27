Here's who's running for Ward 1 — and why they say you should vote for them

CBC News reached out to all the candidates in Ward 1 (south Windsor), asking the same questions so voters can learn more about who wants to be their next councillor.

Fred Francis

Fred Francis is seeking re-election in Windsor's Ward 1. (Submitted by Fred Francis)

Age: 41.

Occupation: Executive director, Multicultural Council of Windsor & Essex County.

Where do you live?: My wife, Carolyn, and I live in Ward 1 in the City of Windsor.

Experience: Prior to being elected Ward 1 city councillor in 2014, I worked in both the for-profit and non-profit sectors. I was re-elected in 2018 on a platform that placed taxpayers first, while working to build stronger neighbourhoods. I have been a strong proponent of fiscal responsibility at city hall, while also focusing on more job creation; supporting our new hospital project; holding the line on taxes; and continuing to invest in our roads, sewers and parks. I believe in a vibrant City of Windsor with a quality of life that is second to none.

What are the top issues facing your ward?

Holding the line on taxes, improving our parks, fixing our roads and sewers, building our new hospital, protecting environmentally sensitive lands, and increasing safety initiatives within our neighbourhoods are some of the top issues for Ward 1 in 2022. To learn more please visit www.votefredfrancis.ca.

Why are you the right person for the job?

I am the only candidate running in Ward 1 that has a proven plan with real results to show. We have made improvements to Cabana and North Talbot Roads, the Lennon Drain, Budimir Library, the Capri Recreation Complex and Central Park, to name a few examples. I have been an effective city councillor and will continue to be a strong voice in Windsor city hall.

Something you'd like voters to know about you:

I enjoy helping others and believe in our community, and that is why I am running for re-election. My hobbies include reading, running and my favourite sport is basketball. Carolyn and I also love playing with our cat Moe.

Darcie Renaud

Darcie Renaud is a candidate for Windsor city council in Ward 1. (Kamryn Cusumano)

Age: 43.

Occupation: Planning and quality improvement.

Where do you live? South Windsor.

Experience: I spent 10 years working at Queen's Park. Since then, I have worked at the WECHU where my job has centred around planning, evaluation, and quality improvement. I have a master's in political science, a bachelor's in economics and studied municipal performance management at the graduate level. I'm also a board member and chair of the program advisory committee at Julien's House, a local charity that provides support to those affected by the death of a loved one.

What are the top issues facing your ward?

Knocking on doors, I have heard that traffic calming, crime prevention, affordability, increasing access to recreation closer to home, and improving our local health and mental health care system are all important. The big issue is how we find the resources to address these issues, which is why we need to better prioritize our spending and be more efficient in the way we deliver services.

Why are you the right person for the job?

I live in Ward 1 and I understand the challenges of my neighbours and my community. My experiences have helped me to look at ways we can make things better and more efficient, and I can build good working relationships to make that happen. I never shy away from hard work and I'm ready to roll up my sleeves and dig in to find solutions to the issues that are important to the residents of Ward 1.

Something you'd like voters to know about you:

I was seven months pregnant with my second child when I became a widow. The outpouring of love and support my family and I received showed me what an amazing, caring community we live in. Being a widowed mom is tough, but it also gives me a lot of perspective.