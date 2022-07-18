Here's who's running for mayor of Windsor — and why they say you should vote for them

CBC News reached out to all the candidates running for mayor, asking the same questions so voters can learn a bit more about who may be their next mayor.

The following has been edited for style, clarity and CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices.

Benjamin Danyluk

Benjamin Danyluk lives in the Walkerville area and is running for mayor. (Mariano Klimowicz)

I'm Benjamin Danyluk and I am running for mayor of Windsor. I am 38 and I live in the Walkerville area in Windsor.

I worked as chef and kitchen manager for 12 years, and in the last 11 years I have been a welder, fabricator, lead hand, supervisor and a health and safety rep. Although I have no political experiences, I have a wide range of skills, experience and perspectives.

In the last eight years we have seen a decay in a majority of our city's infrastructure. The homeless are piling up in our streets, numerous community centres have been closed. Crime levels are through the roof, and we have a housing crisis, caused by a failure of all three levels of government.

We have seen way too much focus on beautification and decorative projects. I feel I'm right person for the job because I will focus on the issues that effect all of us. I've come from extreme poverty and as a labourer, I fully understand what affects the average person. You have to understand a problem to truly fix it. We are a manufacturing city, and with ever increasing rent and food prices, the average worker is struggling just to make ends meet. The longer they struggle the less money they will have to spend. This will start to make our business and service industries start to struggle, if not all ready. We are getting to the point where these sectors will have to rely on the retirees as customers, and this is not a sustainable model.

Aaron Day

Age: 43.

Occupation: School bus driver.

Where I live: Windsor.

Experience:

Team captain on many sports teams.

Lead hand experience in many labour fields.

Member of the Edmonton Rush Promotional Team.

Former union member.

Alberta Works business and entrepreneur course student.

Possess a extensive diverse skill set.

Abundant network of professional peers.

Community activist.

Aspiring philanthropist.

What are the top issues facing your city?

The top issues facing the city are the violation of Windsor citizens fundamental rights and freedoms, the strain on our heath care system, our failing mental health and drug addiction strategy, the threat to our historic landmarks, the affordable housing issue and the safety of our roads due to poor traffic management to name a few.

Why are you the right person for the job?

I am the right person for the job because through travelling and working across Canada in different cities, environments and climates, I have acquired the skills needed to not only recognize issues, but the insight on how to solve, not only present problems, but future ones as well. Working with others has always been a strength of mine, and leadership skills seem to be in my DNA. Through open and honest communication, team work and compromise, I believe anything is possible. I love the city of Windsor, I love the people of Windsor and I love the spirit of Windsor, and will be honoured to represent the people of this historically rich, and resilient city.

Something you'd like voters to know about you:

I'd like voters to know that I want to be the voice of the unheard. A mayor who will always put their fundamental rights and freedoms first. I want to be a mayor that you can have faith in and sticks to his word. A mayor that leads by example, acts in the best interests of the people of the city, one who will listen to reason, acknowledges the issues, and most importantly, one who takes action to solve set issues. A mayor who is for the people, who promotes democracy, equality and diversity. A mayor this city deserves.

Drew Dilkens

Drew Dilkens is hoping to be elected for a third term as mayor. (Drew Dilkens Campaign)

Age: 50.

Occupation: Mayor, City of Windsor.

Where do you live? Windsor.

Experience:

Mayor, 2014 to present.

City councillor, 2006 to 2014.

Labour and employment lawyer: McTague Law Firm.

International trade officer: Canadian consulate in Detroit.

Labour relations consultant: IRI Detroit.

What are the top issues facing your city?

Economic development remains the top issue. Through effective leadership, I helped secure a $5 billion EV battery investment – the largest in Windsor's history creating over 3,000 jobs. Windsor's health care needs to be improved and expanded. We have waited far too long for a new hospital. Delivering on this critical infrastructure will transform the health and well being of all residents. Affordability and respecting the trust that taxpayers place in their elected officials to manage their hard earned money. This has always been and will be a priority for me. The better we manage this, the more we have to spend elsewhere. Continuing to invest in the social fabric and safety of our city. Expanding services, building up neighbourhoods, improving amenities and core infrastructure is essential to creating more jobs, attracting more residents and making Windsor a great place to live, work and play.

Why are you the right person for the job?

I have a proven track record. My leadership qualities as mayor have delivered results. It's time for a bold vision that allows Windsor to take a giant leap forward. We've set out a solid foundation of debt reduction, fiscal responsibility and asset management planning with record investments in our infrastructure. We can now be bold in our approach without being dangerous and risky. Voters will have a clear choice and I'm proud of my record and the work we have accomplished together. We deserve to be optimistic for our future — we are on the right track.

Something you'd like voters to know about you:

I'm a student and memorabilia collector of local history, its rise through the prohibition era and launch of automotive manufacturing from more than a century ago.

Matthew Giancola

Matt Giancola is running for mayor. (Provided by Matt Giancola)

Age: 32.

Where I live: Windsor.

Experience: 18 years of public service, administration, operations and supervisory experience.

What are the top issues facing your city:

Windsor's mandatory vaccine policy for city workers was an abuse of power and needs to be repealed. Even after segregating unvaccinated residents from work, recreational activities, travel, bars and restaurants, COVID-19 continued to spread. Fully vaccinated environments were not insusceptible to the virus as presumed. It is time to come to terms with this and rehire those fired workers so that quality service that has suffered under their absence can be restored.

The autism wait list for children's funding and treatment more than doubled under the current provincial government, despite evidence that early intervention in toddler and preschool years leads to greater treatment success. This negatively impacts crucial, time sensitive developmental years. It is unacceptable that governments are not following the science. I want children with learning disabilities to be provided better support within Windsor through targeted city programs.

The rate for children with autism has also climbed from between one to four in 10,000 children in the 1980s to 1 in 66 children in 2018. I would encourage the University of Windsor to explore this mystery to capitalize on an opportunity for global recognition should they make a groundbreaking discovery.

Why are you the right person for the job?

Integrity.

Something you'd like voters to know about you:

I envision better opportunities for Windsor. Please visit my website at www.matthewformayor.ca for more information.

Chris Holt

Chris Holt is a two-term councillor running for mayor. (Kamryn Cusumano)

Age: 54.

Occupation: Tool and die maker, brewery owner.

Where do you live? Walkerville.

Experience: Two-term city councillor, member and chairperson of dozens of committees of council, BIAs and advisory committees. As well as being an entrepreneur founding two local start-ups, City Cyclery and Chapter Two Brewing Company.

What are the top issues facing your ward?

Road safety and speeding motorists, housing, homelessness and addiction, public transit, climate change, lack of ability and desire of council to implement the master plans it has already approved.

Why are you the right person for the job?

I have the experience and knowledge necessary to move council forward from my eight years as a member. I am experienced in crafting the municipal goals and objectives and have the will to actually move forward with them. I know where the roadblocks are to progress and how to get over them.

Something you'd like voters to know about you:

While most voters know me as a Walkerville resident, I grew up in South Windsor before my family moved to Riverside. I consider the entire city my home and have extensive knowledge and experience in all corners of Windsor.

Ernie Lamont

CBC News has reached out to the candidate about the questionnaire. He has not yet responded.

Louis Vaupotic

CBC News has reached out to the candidate about the questionnaire. He has not yet responded.