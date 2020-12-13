Confirmed cases of COVID-19 at 2 high schools in Windsor-Essex

A confirmed case of COVID-19 at St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic High School in LaSalle, Ont. has been found, according to a Sunday media release from Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board (WECDSB)

Another case of COVID-19 has been been confirmed at Sandwich Secondary School in Windsor on Friday, according to the Greater Essex County District School Board website.

This announcement comes after the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) ordered schools to be closed starting Monday.

The WECDSB statement reads in part, "there is no need to dismiss the affected cohort, however we did feel that it was still necessary to keep the school community informed about the situation."

The Catholic school board said it's been working with the local health unit "by providing lists of students and staff who may have been directly affected," adding that those who have been affected will be contacted by WECHU and be given directions for them to follow.

"A voice message to the school community was sent home this afternoon to reassure parents that if they have not been contacted by the health unit or school administration, they have not been identified as close contacts," the statement reads.

The Catholic school board urges parents to continue monitoring their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them at home and call their healthcare provider if they are sick.

Schools shutting down

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 91 deaths due to COVID-19 in the region.

The 51 new cases announced Sunday bring the region's cumulative case count to 4,568.

There are 34 people with COVID-19 in hospital, with nine in the intensive care unit.

There are 21 active outbreaks in Windsor-Essex — with one at a hospital, Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, and two in community settings, Manor Lodge House and Victoria Manor Supportive Living in Windsor. An outbreak that was declared at Windsor Regional Hospital was rescinded Friday.

There are nine workplace outbreaks:

Two in Leamington's agriculture sector.

Two in Kingsville's agriculture sector.

One in Lakeshore's health care and social assistance sector.

One in Leamington's finance and insurance sector.

One in Windsor's manufacturing sector.

One in Kingsville's manufacturing sector.

One in Tecumseh's manufacturing sector.

There are two schools with outbreaks, General Brock Public School and Corpus Christi Catholic Middle School - Central Park Athletics Campus.

There are eight COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care and retirement homes:

Extendicare in Tecumseh with one staff case and six resident cases.

Berkshire Care Center in Windsor with one staff case and one resident case.

The Village at St. Clair in Windsor with one staff case and four resident cases.

Country Village in Woodslee with two staff cases and two resident cases.

Devonshire Retirement Residence in Windsor with one staff case.

Chartwell St. Clair Beach in Tecumseh with 21 resident cases and one staff case.

Village of Aspen Lake in Tecumseh with two staff cases and one resident case.

Leamington Mennonite in Leamington with two staff cases.

The outbreak at Chartwell Royal Oak Residence in Kingsville was rescinded Sunday and the outbreak at Riverside Place in Windsor was rescinded Saturday.