Developers a step closer to building $160M condo project on old Fogolar Furlan club land

Developers planning to build five six-storey condo buildings at 1850 North Service Rd. — formerly owned by the Fogolar Furlan club — are one step closer to breaking ground.

Windsor's Development and Heritage Standing Committee supported HD Development Group's request to rezone the land on North Service Road from a "green zone" to a "residential zone."

The change would allow developers to build five condo buildings with a total of 387 units and almost 500 parking spots — if it is approved by city council.

HD Development's Haidar Habib discussed the $160-million project at the meeting on Monday.

"This will be our largest single-site condominium development to date," he said.

"Higher density housing within the city's urban area has its benefits, such as less sprawling out on farmlands to meet housing needs."

But some residents in the area spoke out against the development at the meeting.

Residents say development is too big

Amy Grady, who lives on Byng Road nearby, said the buildings will reduce sunlight in the neighbourhood and have a negative impact on residents' mental health.

"This oversized development will drastically affect all of the residents in terms of shadows from the six-storey buildings," she said.

She said she would like the size of the buildings to be scaled down.

Another resident in the area, Grant Debroe, said building the condos would be like putting the Detroit skyline in his backyard.

He said the access road for the building will ruin the privacy of his backyard.

At the committee meeting, Jackie Lassaline, planning consultant for the project, said developers will place a single driveway on North Service Road instead of nearby Byng Road to address residents' concerns about increased traffic.

Still, residents are not happy with the size of the development.

"I believe the magnitude of this project is too big," Debroe said.

Fogolar Furlan club sold land with intention of building condos

The Fogolar Furlan Club previously owned the four-hectare lot and put it up for sale in April 2021 to help with revenue losses from COVID-19.

In April 2021 the club's owner, Dino Quattrociocchi, said the club expected the field to become a housing development.

Currently, the lot is home to a few sheds and soccer posts. Debroe said building on the soccer field will be a loss for children in the neighbourhood.

Quattrociocchi said the club will still have land available to host soccer games.