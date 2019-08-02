Only 1 call to city's 'concerned citizen/employee hotline' investigated last year

A City of Windsor concerned citizen and employee hotline only gets about 50 calls a year — and most of those calls are deferred to other departments.

Chief administrative officer Onorio Colucci said that's pretty normal for the time the hotline has been operating.

The hotline calls are independently reviewed by PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PWC), who decides if there's something to investigate. The hotline was launched in 2013 and is intended for the "gathering of information on fraud, waste, and abuse of City assets," according to the city's website.

"I don't know the exact numbers, but the vast minority, maybe one or two a year" have to be investigated, said Colucci.

Year to date, seven of the 38 calls received were hangups. The only investigated call — which alleged contractor bids were being influenced by the city and that materials were being provided to selected contractors for free — was determined to be baseless after a June 2018 investigation.

According to a report to the Corporate Services Standing Committee in July, in the last six years there were only eight reported instances of fraud.

Hotline a 'good transparency measure'

Despite the low number of calls, Colucci said the hotline is a "good transparency measure."

"Though the number is low, it does give residents and employees a way to call out things that they don't perceive are in the best interest of taxpayers," he said.

Eight calls last quarter were referred to 311. One call was referred to Windsor Police Services and three other calls were determined to not need followup.

Callers are protected under the Freedom of Information Act and can choose to remain anonymous. Letters and emails can also be sent in through the hotline, but Colucci said most responses come through the phone line.

The funding for the hotline and independent review by PWC — $300,000 — is a regularly included line item on the city's budget. The hotline comprises only a "small portion" of the money that goes to the independent audit company. No exact number was available.