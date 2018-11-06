'I don't know why they raided us,' Windsor police close Compassion House

When Jesse Burak showed up to Compassion House hoping to buy some marijuana over the counter, a Windsor police officer was blocking the door.

Burak said he had run out of marijuana and decided to buy it from the store, as it's "probably better quality" than what his buddy would have.

He wasn't the only one who left without his pot. More than a dozen showed up to the Tecumseh Road West location, only to hear from the officer blocking the door that Compassion House may be "closed for good."

WATCH: Jesse Burak showed up here tonight, hoping to buy more weed over the counter, he says. <br><br>In Ontario, that’s not expected to be legal until April. <a href="https://t.co/ia5qoritaS">pic.twitter.com/ia5qoritaS</a> —@JasonViauCBC

Recreational marijuana was legalized across Canada Oct. 17. In Ontario, the Ford government will allow privately-run retail stores starting April 19. At this point, the only legal place to purchase marijuana is through the online Ontario Cannabis Store.

According to a pizzeria employee who works a few doors down in the same plaza, there have been lots of customers going to Compassion House since it opened in October.

"It's been hectic," said Danny Shawol. He said he's even seen a line going out the door.

Not only that, those customers are taking up the parking spots in the plaza, making it difficult for even pizza delivery drivers to find parking in front of the pizzeria.

"We've been having to reserve spots with buckets or whatever signs we can find just for the drivers."

Police officers were inside the location and one officer blocked people from accessing the facility. (Jason Viau/CBC)

The revenue that those customers would bring, explained the owner of Compassion House Leo Lucier, would then go toward things like food donations and winter jacket donations for Windsor kids in need.

He said police arrested five volunteers at the location.

"I don't know why they raided us," he said.

According to Lucier, some products that were seized include cannabidiol oil, "hemp-based, no THC."

Windsor police would not confirm if they are investigating or if any arrests were made.