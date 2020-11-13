Community group aims to set world burpee record and raise money for Windsorites with cancer

A Windsor-Essex community group is setting their sights on breaking a world record, and it's all for a good cause.

Crews and Brews, a gym and brewery alliance based in Windsor-Essex, has partnered with the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation (WCCF) to raise funds for Grow On Windsor by attempting to break the world record for the total number of people simultaneously performing burpees.

"This Sunday ... we're going to have people all over Essex County doing burpees at the very same time. So it's $20 dollars to get in for the minimum donation and you're going to do 20 minutes of burpees, all of us together in an attempt to break the world record," explained Tony Smith, Garage Gym owner and Crews and Brews co-founder, in an interview with CBC.

Grow On Windsor is a fundraising campaign created by the local cancer centre foundation, according to its website. Every November the campaign takes place to support cancer awareness, research and treatment for Windsor-Essex men.

Smith said it was important to him to continue to support cancer patients in the community, but due to COVID-19, his organization was unable to hold the same event they did last year which raised over $125,000.

"This year, we wanted to challenge the community to raise funds, have some fun and break a world record", said Smith.

The world record for total number of people doing burpees at the same time is 1,455 set by the Dubai Police, and Smith said 1,456 participants are needed to "unofficially" break the record.

20 for 20 participants will be taking part over Zoom in order to adhere to COVID-19 protocols. (Crews & Brews)

As of Thursday, the 20 for 20 Event, has already raised $25,000 for Grow On Windsor, a campaign that takes place every November in support of cancer awareness, research and treatment for local men. The goal for Sunday's event is set at $50,000.

"One thing we're trying to get through to everybody is like you can make this as hard or as easy as you want it," said Smith.

"The important thing is you do just one burpee so that we can send one unified message that for everybody in Windsor-Essex county that's struggling with this disease, or that have lost somebody to this disease, that we have their backs."

Crews and Brews co-founder Greg Grondin and Smith have both been impacted by cancer over the years, which is what inspired them to launch their alliance to raise awareness and important funds for local charities annually. Now more than 20 local gyms and ten breweries have joined the cause.

"Tony and Greg are no strangers to thinking outside the box and this year is no exception. Their pursuit of excellence and their desire to reach and surpass goals makes them amazing fundraisers and exactly what our community needs.", said Houida Kassem, WCCF Executive Director.