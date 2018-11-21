Community gathers in 'solidarity' to mark Transgender Day of Remembrance

At least a hundred people gathered Tuesday night to mark Transgender Day of Remembrance, with a memorial ceremony held at the University of Windsor.

"It's really about bringing awareness that trans violence happens everyday and in many ways," said Jayce Carver, executive director of W.E. Trans Support.

"Transphobia is very alive and well in our community."

Attendee Jamie Defoe said it's important to pay respects to transgender people who have had injustices done to them.

"The more people who we can make aware of it and educate to what's going on, hopefully in the end, we can eliminate or at least drastically reduce the type of violence that goes on."

Importance of coming together

The evening included a ceremonial reading of names of people who died in the past year to trans violence, as well as a speech from invited keynote speaker Sophie Labelle, a cartoonist, author and trans advocate from Montreal.

Sophie Labelle creates online content as well as children's books geared towards the trans community. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

The content she creates is targeted to trans people, which she said is very rare.

Labelle said her message to the trans community is that it is important to keep the fight on.

"Many people won't even acknowledge that there is a structural problem with transphobia and the way that we push trans people to the margins of society," she said.

"As a community, getting together, to share a space, share this moment together," is important she explained.

City proclamation

Arwinn Cross said it's "absolutely amazing" being able to participate in the event.

Arwinn Cross says it's 'absolutely amazing' getting to see so many different people coming together for the event. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"I love seeing all the different people," said Cross. "Because I'm not really from a supportive place, so seeing all these people here to support each other and seeing all the different changes everyone's going through is just amazing."

Theodore Hogan said the Transgender Day of Remembrance is also about standing "in solidarity" as a group and finding hope in that.

"Although it can be a sad thing, it can be a really good opportunity for healing and for dialogue and to look towards the future."

Coun. Rino Bortolin was also at the ceremony where, on behalf of the mayor and the city, he proclaimed November 20 as Transgender Day of Remembrance in the City of Windsor.

Upcoming rally

During the event, Carver spoke about the provincial government's latest conversation around gender identity, which she said tried to erase trans identities as valid identities.

Jayce Carver says W.E. Trans Support is planning on holding a rally on Sunday in response to the conversation around gender identity by the provincial government. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

At the Ontario Progressive Conservative policy convention in Toronto on Saturday, the Tories agreed to debate a controversial resolution to consider the removal of gender identity from the province's sex education curriculum at next year's convention.

But on Monday, Premier Doug Ford said he is "not moving forward" with the motion.

Though Carver said it's encouraging to hear Ford say it won't be moving forward, she said a rally will still be held at the W.E. Trans Support Centre on Sunday to denounce the proposed policy and make sure it doesn't go any further.

"We believe that the only way to combat this is by getting together and leveraging the voices of the trans community and our allies to say that this is not okay."