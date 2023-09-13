These lifeguards are among the best in the world — and they're competing in Windsor, Ont., this week

A collection of some of the best lifeguards in the world will dive into competition in Windsor, Ont., this week. And yes, there'll be a lifeguard by the pool while they do it.

The Commonwealth Lifesaving Championships, the first ones to be held since 2019, are kicking off Thursday.

The games bring together more than 180 lifeguards from 14 Commonwealth countries for an intense three days of competition, putting their skills to the test. They'll be competing for both individual and team medals. Windsor was originally slated to host in 2021.

Aidan Miess is the project manager for lifesaving sport with the Lifesaving Society of Ontario. He said more than 180 swimmers will compete in Windsor this week for the annual Commonwealth Lifesaving Championships — the first time the championships have been held since 2019. (Kathleen Saylors/CBC)

"This week we are doing primarily swimming events, but there's always a neat twist on it," said Aidan Miess, the project manager for lifesaving sport with the Lifesaving Society of Ontario.

"Whether they're diving under an obstacle, grabbing a mannequin with a rescue tube, or even saving their fellow competitors ... there is a different aspect to it that really adds to the visual appeal."

Events include relays, trauma rescue scenarios

It's free to come watch, Miess said, for any Windsorites wanting to check it out.

All of the competitors have at Royal Lifesaving Society bronze medallion. Some have worked as lifeguards in the past, and many still do, either on a volunteer or professional basis.

The championship also includes development and education opportunities for athletes and coaches, he added.

Events over the next several days include relays, both with and without mannequins, as well as rope gathers, rescue skills medleys, a trauma rescue scenario devised by the referees and an event known as the "super."

The 2023 Commonwealth Lifesaving Championships are being held in Windsor from Sept. 14, to 17, 2023. (Kathleen Saylors/CBC)

A favourite of athletes because of the challenges and a favourite with spectators because of the many elements it includes, Miess said the super comprises several swims, two mannequin rescues, donning flippers and towing a mannequin to safety in a rescue tube.

"Very complex, a lot going on, and... it's not just, the fastest person wins," Miess said. "It's also the person who can take care of the mannequin the best, take care of their equipment the best, and manage the technical difficulties."

Heather Barr is the assistant coach of one of the two Canadian teams competing on home soil this week. She said the team is feeling strong ahead of competition.

"I think it's going to be a really good competition this weekend," Barr said.

"They're looking strong, they're looking like they know what they're doing. They have a plan, so I'm looking forward to that."

Dallas Walker-Milan is one of the Canadian team captains, coming to Windsor from southern Alberta. She said she's excited to see how the team has come together.

"We're meshing super well," Walker-Milan said. "We're kind of just in this together. It's fun."

Many of the competitors said the enjoyed lifesaving sport because it helps them develop their skills.

"I love that it not only uses athleticism of all sorts and also uses and, it's also skills that allow you to further your enhancing life-saving skills," Barr said. "It's all rooted in the philosophy of the profession of drowning prevention."

Australian team enjoying visit to Canada

Members of the Australian team were also optimistic heading into competition — their coach, James Evans, says he thinks the team has a solid shot at gold.

Members of the Australian national lifesaving sport team take direction from their coach while practicing at the Windsor International Aquatic Centre on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2023. The Commonwealth Lifesaving Games are held from Sept. 14 to 17, 2023 in Windsor. (Kathleen Saylors/CBC)

"I think we've bonded over the past few days once getting here and I think now we should be able to put together some really good relays and have some really awesome results for Australia," said Chelsea Jones, one of the team's athletes.

And while the championships are fun, Miess said they bring together real lifeguards to further sharpen their skills.

"Lifeguards come to compete and test their skills and train to ultimately be better lifeguards, with the humanitarian purpose of saving lives in the pool on a long-term basis."

