Commercial fire in Kingsville closes Road 3

Ontario Provincial Police and the Kingsville Fire Department are responding to a commercial blaze in Kingsville.

Road 3 is closed until further notice

Road 3 is closed in Kingsville for a commercial fire. (OPP)

The fire broke out around 6 a.m. Monday morning. 

Road 3 between Spinks Drive and Essex County Road 31 are closed until further notice.

