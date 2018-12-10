Commercial fire in Kingsville closes Road 3

Ontario Provincial Police and the Kingsville Fire Department are responding to a commercial blaze in Kingsville.

KFD on the scene of a working industrial fire in the 1900 block of Road 3 east. Road is closed from Sprinks Drive to County Road 31. <a href="https://t.co/n8L4wJJVTC">pic.twitter.com/n8L4wJJVTC</a> —@KingsvilleFD

The fire broke out around 6 a.m. Monday morning.

Road 3 between Spinks Drive and Essex County Road 31 are closed until further notice.