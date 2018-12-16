Commercial fire in Kingsville deemed accidental

The Kingsville Fire Department says the Fire Marshal's office has completed an investigation into a commercial fire earlier this week and has concluded that it was an electrical-related accident.

A fire broke out around 6 a.m. Monday morning at Global Pack Packaging Solutions on Road 3.

Fire Chief Chuck Parsons said the damage amounted to $1.25 million.

There were no injuries, and no one was in the building at the time of the fire, he said.

OFM has completed the investigation on Road 3 East fire and has concluded to cause to be accidental electrical fire. —@KingsvilleFD

