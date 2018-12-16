Skip to Main Content
Commercial fire in Kingsville deemed accidental

Kingsville Fire Chief says the damage amounted to $1.25 million

Road 3 was partly closed in Kingsville at the time of the fire. (OPP)

The Kingsville Fire Department says the Fire Marshal's office has completed an investigation into a commercial fire earlier this week and has concluded that it was an electrical-related accident. 

A fire broke out around 6 a.m. Monday morning at Global Pack Packaging Solutions on Road 3.

Fire Chief Chuck Parsons said the damage amounted to $1.25 million. 

There were no injuries, and no one was in the building at the time of the fire, he said.

