Commercial fire in Kingsville deemed accidental
The Kingsville Fire Department confirms that the Fire Marshal's office has completed its investigation into a commercial fire earlier this week and has concluded that it was an electrical-related accident.
Kingsville Fire Chief says the damage amounted to $1.25 million
A fire broke out around 6 a.m. Monday morning at Global Pack Packaging Solutions on Road 3.
Fire Chief Chuck Parsons said the damage amounted to $1.25 million.
There were no injuries, and no one was in the building at the time of the fire, he said.
OFM has completed the investigation on Road 3 East fire and has concluded to cause to be accidental electrical fire.—@KingsvilleFD