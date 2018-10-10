Skip to Main Content
Comerica Park worker who spit on pizza has no diseases, say officials

Comerica Park worker who spit on pizza has no diseases, say officials

Tests show that a food vendor at the Detroit Tigers’ home stadium who was fired after video surfaced showing him spitting on a pizza that was apparently intended for a customer doesn’t have any communicable diseases.

Defence attorney says worker is autistic and is 'remorseful for his actions'

The Associated Press ·
In April, anyone who brings in a small electronic device that they want to get rid of to a Pizza Pizza restaurant in Ontario, Quebec, Manitoba, Saskatchewan or Nova Scotia will get a free cheese or pepperoni slice

Tests show that a food vendor at the Detroit Tigers' home stadium who was fired after video surfaced showing him spitting on a pizza that was apparently intended for a customer doesn't have any communicable diseases.

Authorities say 20-year-old Jaylon Kerley tested negative for sexually transmitted diseases, HIV and hepatitis. Kerley is charged with felony and misdemeanor crimes.

The video appeared on Instagram. Officials determined it was recorded Sept. 21 during the Tigers game against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park. Kerley was later fired.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Tuesday that her office has been inundated with phone calls from the public asking if Kerley has certain infectious diseases.

Defense attorney Carla Marable says Kerley has autism and "understands that what he did was absolutely wrong and he's remorseful for his actions."

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us