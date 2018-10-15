Skip to Main Content
Surveillance images capture Comber gas theft in stolen vehicle

Police say a man in a stolen vehicle pumped gas from a service station on Industrial Drive and left without making payment on Oct. 3 at about 12 p.m.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 cash reward

Police say a man pumped gasoline from a service station on Industrial Drive and left without making payment on Oct. 3 at about 12 p.m. (OPP)

OPP are searching for a man who allegedly stole fuel a Comber gas station — in a stolen vehicle.

The suspect is pictured in a black Adidas t-shirt and hat. (OPP)

The vehicle was identified and confirmed to be stolen.

OPP is asking anyone who can help identify or locate the suspect to contact them. For those who want to leave an anonymous online message, Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 cash reward.

