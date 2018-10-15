Surveillance images capture Comber gas theft in stolen vehicle

OPP are searching for a man who allegedly stole fuel a Comber gas station — in a stolen vehicle.

Police say a man pumped gas from a service station on Industrial Drive and left without making payment on Oct. 3 at about 12 p.m.

The suspect is pictured in a black Adidas t-shirt and hat. (OPP)

The vehicle was identified and confirmed to be stolen.

OPP is asking anyone who can help identify or locate the suspect to contact them. For those who want to leave an anonymous online message, Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 cash reward.

