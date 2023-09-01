Content
Windsor police say a mom and a child in a stroller were hit on Sandwich Street

Windsor police are investigating after they say a mom and a child in a stroller were hit by a vehicle on Sandwich Street.

Police are also investigating a life-threatening motorcycle crash

Police tape across a street in Windsor with a cruiser in the distance
Police say they're investigating after a mom and child were hit at Mill and Sandwich Street Thursday. (Dax Melmer/CBC)

Police say it happened just before 5 p.m. Thursday.

A driver was trying to turn south from Mill Street to Sandwich Street, police say, and hit the mom and child.

Both were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

The driver was charged with careless driving and failing to yield to pedestrians.

Police are also investigating a crash that happened about two hours earlier.

A motorcycle lying on its side at an intersection
Police say a motorcycle driver has serious life-threatening injuries. (Dax Melmer/CBC)

Police say around 3 p.m., officers were called to a crash between a motorcycle and a car around Cabana Road West and McGraw Avenue. 

The motorcycle driver is in hospital with serious life-threatening injuries. 

Windsor Police Service's collision reconstruction unit is investigating. 

