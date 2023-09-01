Windsor police say a mom and a child in a stroller were hit on Sandwich Street
Police are also investigating a life-threatening motorcycle crash
Windsor police are investigating after a mom and a child in a stroller were hit by a vehicle on Sandwich Street.
Police say it happened just before 5 p.m. Thursday.
A driver was trying to turn south from Mill Street to Sandwich Street, police say, and hit the mom and child.
Both were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver was charged with careless driving and failing to yield to pedestrians.
Police are also investigating a crash that happened about two hours earlier.
Police say around 3 p.m., officers were called to a crash between a motorcycle and a car around Cabana Road West and McGraw Avenue.
The motorcycle driver is in hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.
Windsor Police Service's collision reconstruction unit is investigating.