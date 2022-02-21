Skip to Main Content
Truck convoy was 'contributing factor' in collision that killed Chatham man: OPP

Chatham-Kent OPP say an ongoing truck convoy protest "was indirectly involved and was a contributing factor" in a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on the 401 last month.

Collision occurred on 401, near Bloomfield Road, last month

A 43-year-old individual lost their life as a result of injuries sustained in the fatal collision that occurred on January 27th. (Submitted by Amanda Moffat)

The two-vehicle collision occurred in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401, near Bloomfield Road, at about 9:30 a.m. Jan. 27.

At the time, OPP said the crash involved a pickup truck and small vehicle. Three people were injured in the crash.

One man was airlifted to a Windsor hospital with life-threatening injuries. He has since died as a result of the injuries sustained in the collision, OPP said.

The deceased has been identified as Robert Anthony Charron, 43, of Chatham.

Two others sustained non-life threatening injuries, OPP said.

OPP said the ongoing truck convoy protest was a factor in the fatal crash.

"An ongoing truck convoy protest was indirectly involved and was a contributing factor to this fatal collision," OPP stated in a media release.

In an e-mail to CBC News on Monday, an OPP spokesperson said the crash occurred when the victim collided with the "tail end of convoy traffic that had slowed down below highway speed."

