Tractor-trailer collision in Chatham-Kent closes portion of Hwy 401: OPP

The eastbound lanes of Hwy 401 at Kent Bridge Road are closed because of a tractor-trailer collision.

The incident happened at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

As of 7:15 a.m., the lanes have yet to be reopened.

UPDATE: ROAD CLOSURE: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy401?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy401</a> EB lanes remain CLOSED at Kent Bridge Rd <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chatham?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chatham</a> - due to a collision. Reopening time unknown. ^ag <a href="https://t.co/sEsuZrugkF">pic.twitter.com/sEsuZrugkF</a> —@OPP_COMM_WR

More from CBC Windsor: