Skip to Main Content
Tractor-trailer collision in Chatham-Kent closes portion of Hwy 401: OPP

Tractor-trailer collision in Chatham-Kent closes portion of Hwy 401: OPP

The reopening time is unknown.

The reopening time is unknown

CBC News ·
A collision Wednesday morning forced OPP to close Hwy 401 eastbound at Kent Bridge Road. (Google Maps)

The eastbound lanes of Hwy 401 at Kent Bridge Road are closed because of a tractor-trailer collision.

The incident happened at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

As of 7:15 a.m., the lanes have yet to be reopened.

More from CBC Windsor:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories