Collision on Hwy 3 and Walker Road left 1 person trapped in vehicle

Firefighters rescued a person trapped inside a vehicle after a crash at Highway 3 and Walker Road Monday morning.

Tecumseh fire attended the crash to extract the person from the vehicle before they were taken to hospital.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

The westbound lanes of Highway 3 were closed at Sexton Sideroad and Walker Road was closed between North Talbot and South Talbot Roads.

The intersection and the roadways have reopened.