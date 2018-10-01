Skip to Main Content
Collision on Hwy 3 and Walker Road left 1 person trapped in vehicle

A two-vehicle crash at Hwy 3 and Walker Road sent one person to hospital.

Tecumseh Fire extracted one person, who is receiving treatment at a hospital

The roadways of Highway 3 and Walker Road were closed temporarily after a two-vehicle collision that trapped a person. (CBC)

Firefighters rescued a person trapped inside a vehicle after a crash at Highway 3 and Walker Road Monday morning.

Tecumseh fire attended the crash to extract the person from the vehicle before they were taken to hospital.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

The westbound lanes of Highway 3 were closed at Sexton Sideroad and Walker Road was closed between North Talbot and South Talbot Roads.

The intersection and the roadways have reopened.

