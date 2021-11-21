Windsor police lay murder charge after man dies following car crash

Windsor police say the death of a man following an early morning car crash last week is a homicide.

Police say they responded to the crash, which involved multiple vehicles, at 4 a.m. on Thursday around University Avenue West and Dougall Avenue.

The driver of a grey Dodge Journey, a 44-year-old man from Windsor, was transported to hospital and pronounced dead.

As a result of their investigation, police say they have determined that the man was involved in an altercation with another man before the collision took place.

Police have arrested a 33-year-old man and charged him with first degree murder and various firearm offences.

Police are asking anyone with surveillance camera or dash cam footage between 3:30and 4:30 a.m. from the area of Wyandotte Street between Dougall Avenue and Moy Avenue to check their tapes.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Windsor major crimes unit or Crime Stoppers.