Caravan shuttles newcomers to employers for a different kind of job fair

An employment centre in Windsor is leaving the traditional job fair and replacing it with a career caravan.

Collège Boréal will be taking 30 students around to five employers in the region on a bus, stopping for half-an-hour at each job site for them to meet employers and learn about available opportunities.

"What we're hoping is that they're able to make a connection with the actual employer and ask the questions they want to know," said Julie Edwards, manager of continuing education and language instruction for newcomers to Canada.

Edwards said many of the newcomers in the program were working professionals in their home country, but language is a barrier they face.

And for different economic reasons, she said, they end up taking "survival jobs" to pay the bills and may end up being "stagnant" because they may forego taking language classes for the job.

"What we wanted to do was to ensure that despite their need for a survival job, that they keep an eye on their long-term objective," she said.

While planning for this career caravan, they asked students for their long-term goals and what they would like as a career in the future. Five employers were chosen — Canadian Tire, TD Canada Trust, V.O.N., a day-care centre and Shway Shway Cafe.

Edwards hopes the career event will not only introduce what's available to students, but also show employers the "motivated individuals" Collège Boréal has in their programs.

"A lot of them has spent a lot of time in refugee camps. So when they come to Canada, they have everything it takes to be a proactive, strong member of the workforce."