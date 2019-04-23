Winter coats away — but spring jackets at the ready

After 176 days in a row below 20 C, Windsorites are ready for spring.

Between October 11, 2018 and April 6, 2019, the temperature never touched 20 C — the longest streak of cold weather in five years. Six years ago, the streak was only beaten by one day.

Meteorologist Gerald Cheng said it's not that the weather this spring has been unusually cold, just that it got cold fast in the fall.

"Halfway through October, we went below seasonal, and even into the whole month of November, it was colder than normal, and it was only until December when we got back up," said Cheng.

So while it may feel like it's been a prolonged chilly season, it may be finally time to put away your winter coat.

"When we talked about above-seasonal temperatures, it was in the single digits, so you weren't looking at 15 degrees or 20 degrees, and so for people, yes it seemed really long," said Cheng about the season. January and February were average, but temperatures in March were "frigid."

"Spring is a transition season, and it's really the time when these colder air masses to the north and the warmer air masses to the south duke it out in southern Ontario," said Cheng. Looking at the next few weeks, temperatures are exepected to be about normal, with cooler weekends.

"Just keep in mind that we still expect to see some good fluctuations of temperatures," said Cheng. "Don't get too used to the 20 degrees yet."