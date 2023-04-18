After strong debate, Essex council gives support for Colchester inflatable water park

A proposed inflatable water park in the Town of Essex became one step closer to reality Monday night, but it doesn't mean the water-bound attraction will be on the lake any time soon.

Essex council voted 4-3 in favour of allowing the water park planned for Colchester Beach, with one councillor abstaining, though approval hinges on a final vote next month.

The proposed Aqua City park would occupy an area of roughly 30 by 30 metres in the lake, and a small tent on the beach for registration, equipment and safety purposes.

The tourism and development potential and the minimal investment from the town were all advantages to the plan for the councillors who voted in favour.

"We have to look at, is this something our town wants?" said Coun. Katie McGuire-Blais. "We can stay where we are and stay small and not add tourist attractions, or we can continue to grow and develop and add to bring people to Essex."

Councillors Brad Allard, Jason Matyi and Joe Garon also voted in favour of the motion to enter into an agreement with Aqua City to allow the water park. They noted the lease was limited to one year and council has the option not to renew it if they choose, calling it "minimal risk," that could bring in money to fix an issue, like parking for the beach.

Three councillors, including Mayor Sherry Bondy, voted against the motion — citing parking and lifeguard shortages, as well as access on an already-crowded beach, as potential problems.

"I am a big proponent [of] public access to water," said Coun. Rodney Hammond, who voted against the motion to allow the water park. "It's diminishing rapidly with every passing year and I'd hate to see our residents and our visitors not have that available to them."

Town staff said the installation of the park wouldn't likely affect swimmers, as the depth of water required to anchor the inflatable structures is further from shore than people would typically swim. It also won't affect the shipwreck in the area.

Under the agreement, the town is responsible for 50 per cent of the cost of a safety audit conducted by the Lifesaving Society, expected to cost the town about $3,000. They will also receive 10 per cent of sales, and the term is for one year.

Essex Mayor Sherry Bondy, shown in a 2019 file photo, was among three council members who voted against the motion to enter into an agreement with Aqua City to allow the water park. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

Bondy said the "commercialization" of a free public space was drawback.

"These are the few public amenities we have in our municipality that are free," Bondy said, also pointing to libraries and Colchester Beach attractions like the splash pad and pirate ship playground. "We're putting a divide on the beach between the haves and the have nots."

Deputy Mayor Rob Shepley abstained from the vote, citing a conflict of interest stemming from his part ownership of the concession stand lease and potential benefits from a new attraction that would result in more customers.

Both youth members of council, Colin Pyne and Lauryn Smith, said they liked the idea or would attend themselves, though Smith also noted the lifeguard shortage.

Samantha Tudorica, who represented Aqua City at the meeting, said the pool of staff could include lifeguards already in Essex, Windsor or surrounding areas.

"It really comes down to the fact that change is inevitable but growth is optional," Pyne said in support. "If we want to keep growing, I think we have to act now."

Tuderico spoke to pricing, which she estimated at $25 an hour per person, as well as safety plans for users and security plans for the equipment.

The accompanying bylaw on the project passed the first two readings, and is up for a third reading at council the first week in May. Council also heard the lead time on getting the park up and running could be two to three months, including the hiring of staff.

While council gave it the green light for this year, several people noted the water park may not make it to the water this season.

"There could still be a two to three months' lead time to get these checks and balances in place, so we really need to see if its even feasible this summer," Bondy told CBC Radio's Windsor Morning.