Windsor closes second beach in as many weeks after high E. coli levels in Colchester
Last week's closure of Sandpoint Beach is still in effect
There's no swimming allowed at Colchester Beach in Windsor — marking it the second closure of 2018 after Sandpoint Beach last week.
The E. coli count hit 1,000 at both Sandpoint and Colchester Beach, according to the latest water test results released Wednesday by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.
A beach warning was also issued to West Belle River Beach for showing E. coli levels of 727 — meaning it has not been closed but swimming is not recommended.
BEACH RESULTS: Swimming is not recommended at West Belle River Beach. Sandpoint Beach and Colchester Beach are closed this week. <a href="https://t.co/QojKPq1ew1">https://t.co/QojKPq1ew1</a> <a href="https://t.co/wvKBaTtEFl">pic.twitter.com/wvKBaTtEFl</a>—@TheWECHU
A beach warning is issued when E. coli levels reach between 200 and 999. When these same levels hit or exceed 1000, a closure is issued — forcing the municipality to tape off the beach from public use.
Below is a list of the beaches tested Monday — and released Wednesday — along with their recorded E. coli levels:
- Cedar Beach (Kingsville) — 125
- Cedar Island Beach (Kingsville) — 51
- Colchester Beach (Essex) — 1000
- Holiday Beach (Essex) — 28
- Mettawas Beach (Kingsville) — 19
- North West Beach (Point Pelee) — 10
- Sandpoint Beach (Windsor) — 1000
- Seacliff Park Beach (Leamington) — 51
- West Belle River Beach (Lakeshore) — 727
Water samples are taken every Monday during the summer. If the beach is closed due to high E. coli levels, the water will be sampled again Thursday in the same week.
