There's no swimming allowed at Colchester Beach in Windsor — marking it the second closure of 2018 after Sandpoint Beach last week.

The E. coli count hit 1,000 at both Sandpoint and Colchester Beach, according to the latest water test results released Wednesday by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

A beach warning was also issued to West Belle River Beach for showing E. coli levels of 727 — meaning it has not been closed but swimming is not recommended.

A beach warning is issued when E. coli levels reach between 200 and 999. When these same levels hit or exceed 1000, a closure is issued — forcing the municipality to tape off the beach from public use.

Below is a list of the beaches tested Monday — and released Wednesday — along with their recorded E. coli levels:

Cedar Beach (Kingsville) — 125

Cedar Island Beach (Kingsville) — 51

Colchester Beach (Essex) — 1000

Holiday Beach (Essex) — 28

Mettawas Beach (Kingsville) — 19

North West Beach (Point Pelee) — 10

Sandpoint Beach (Windsor) — 1000

Seacliff Park Beach (Leamington) — 51

West Belle River Beach (Lakeshore) — 727

Last week's closure of Sandpoint Beach is still in effect. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Water samples are taken every Monday during the summer. If the beach is closed due to high E. coli levels, the water will be sampled again Thursday in the same week.