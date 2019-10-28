Cogeco cable lines frustrate East Windsor condo residents

Condo owners in east end development Essex Condo Corp. 3 on Vine Court are frustrated with Cogeco over cables that have been left strung through trees and across backyards for almost a year.

"This is just completely unacceptable," said resident Greg Duguay, who has been fighting with the company since cables were left unburied since last November.

There are 139 units in the townhouse condo development, and many residents — including Duguay — have been forced to deal with cable lines running across their properties, patios and backyards.

"We're now sitting at close to November and we have numerous cables, in excess of 50, exposed throughout our neighbourhood," said Duguay.

"Everytime I come out my door and go to feed the squirrels or the birds and I go out here, I trip over this wire," said Mary Wiseman, president of Essex Condo Corp. 3's board of directors, who has a cable wire that crosses through her backyard.

Wiseman added that approximately eight other residents have complained to her about similar cable lines.

She and others are concerned for everyone's safety, explaining that the cables also make it difficult to cut the grass. Some cables have even had protective coatings sliced off by lawn mowers.

"I called them last April and told them you have to do something. We have elderly. We have children," said Wiseman, adding that some people are putting swimming pools on top of the lines.

Condo resident Greg Duguay points to a wide-open cable television distribution box where cable wires spill out onto the ground. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Early in October, Duguay said one crew strung lines for several metres through trees in a courtyard. At the time, he was told the lines would be buried in a matter of weeks. He was later told nothing would be done until next April.

"They don't seem to have a timeline on when they're gong to bury them," said Paul Popov, property manager for Essex Condo Corp. 3. "They did have people out a few weeks ago to start doing it. Never got finished — they put a stop on it. Apparently there's a new way they're going to do it, but we haven't been apprised of it."

Several metres of cable television lines are simply threaded through trees in one part of the condo complex. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Ward 8 Coun. Gary Kaschak has been working on the issue since June 2019.

"The City of Windsor was in touch with them as well. It looked like we were making some headway and then all of a sudden they've kind of stopped doing the work again," said Kaschak, adding the situation is "dangerous."

Cogeco media spokesperson Nancy Bouffard wrote in an email that the situation would be rectified in the "near future."

"[A] number of our lines were cut as part of the construction in this area. We have initiated work to bury all of our current customer lines to this complex, but we've been asked to halt the work to evaluate the possibility of changing all current and future lines serving customers in this complex. Our team are currently doing this assessment and evaluating next steps."

A crew was out to Duguay's condo Monday morning to temporarily bury his cable line — as well as a neighbour's line — in a shallow cut in the grass.

Duguay was also told by a Cogeco representative that the burial of the other lines would begin in about two weeks.

"I'll believe it when I see it," said Duguay, who is also upset that areas dug up by MNSi Telecom for fibre optic lines weren't covered up properly.

"So now we're left with gravely stones," said Duguay pointing to an area which used to be grass. He's concerned the stones could be flung up by a lawnmower.

"All property was restored to its original state," wrote MNSi marketing coordinator Dan Savoie in an email.