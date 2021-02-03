Skip to Main Content
Windsor·Updated

Vandalism cause of Cogeco internet outages in Windsor

Vandalism to a fibre optic line has prompted an internet outage for Cogeco customers in Windsor, the company said Wednesday.

Company says services could come online starting mid-afternoon

CBC News ·
Cogeco says an internet outage affecting Windsor is due to vandalism. (Twitter/Cogeco)

Vandalism to a fibre optic line has prompted internet issues for Cogeco customers in Windsor, the company said Wednesday.

Cogeco posted a photo showing severed wire on Twitter Wednesday morning. It described the outage as "very large."

"Our technicians are working to make the repairs as fast as possible. We will post and update when more information is available," the company said.

A spokesperson said in an email to CBC News that service for some customers in Windsor has been out intermittently.

For some, service has been restored already, with full restoration expected before the evening.

The outage occurs as all school children in the region are learning online. An announcement on the reopening of schools is expected on Wednesday.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now