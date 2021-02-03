Vandalism cause of Cogeco internet outages in Windsor
Company says services could come online starting mid-afternoon
Vandalism to a fibre optic line has prompted internet issues for Cogeco customers in Windsor, the company said Wednesday.
Cogeco posted a photo showing severed wire on Twitter Wednesday morning. It described the outage as "very large."
Dear customers, <br>Please, note that the issue impacting our services in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Windsor?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Windsor</a> is due to fiber damages caused by an act of vandalism. Our technicians are working to make the repairs as fast as possible. We will post and update when more information is available. <br>- Tristan <a href="https://t.co/atmfnDsgU2">pic.twitter.com/atmfnDsgU2</a>—@cogeco
"Our technicians are working to make the repairs as fast as possible. We will post and update when more information is available," the company said.
A spokesperson said in an email to CBC News that service for some customers in Windsor has been out intermittently.
For some, service has been restored already, with full restoration expected before the evening.
The outage occurs as all school children in the region are learning online. An announcement on the reopening of schools is expected on Wednesday.
We continue to work to repair the vandalized fiber line in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WindsorON?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WindsorON</a>. We are currently prepping equipment and splicing will begin around noon. We expect to see services progressively come online starting in the mid-afternoon. <br>Thank you very much for your patience.<br>- Tristan <a href="https://t.co/oYIZh354NW">pic.twitter.com/oYIZh354NW</a>—@cogeco
