Canadian truck driver arrested for alleged cocaine smuggling at Ambassador Bridge

A Canadian truck driver has been arrested for allegedly trying to bring 120 kilograms of suspected cocaine across the Ambassador Bridge into Windsor, Ont.

According to case documents filed with the U.S. District Court, the truck driver was entering Canada on Sept. 7 around 3 a.m. when he was pulled over for secondary inspection. A Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer said the driver was exhibiting "extreme signs of nervousness," so the officer requested a narcotic detector dog to inspect the vehicle.

An x-ray of the truck showed multiple brick packages hidden in storage cabinets and in the sleeping compartment. Further inspection revealed about 120 kilograms of suspected cocaine, empty duffel bags, latex gloves and tape — items believed to be used to handle the suspected cocaine.

An x-ray taken days prior of the same vehicle entering Detroit showed no suspected cocaine in the vehicle at that time.

According to CBP officials, the suspected cocaine bricks had embossed logos and hand-drawn characters consistent with large-scale drug smuggling and distribution. Previous cases led CBP to believe the driver had successfully completed multiple smuggling trips in the past, because of the quantity of suspected drugs being brought across the border.

CBP officials believe the driver was being paid about $1,000 per kilogram successfully brought from the U.S. to Canada.

Cross-border records show the driver had crossed the border in the same truck more than 70 times since 2017.

The driver has been detained, pending a federal court appearance.