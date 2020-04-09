Nearly $5M worth of cocaine seized at Canadian border last month

The Canadian Border Service Agency and RCMP seized about 38 kilograms of suspected cocaine from a commercial load at the Ambassador Bridge last month.

Officials estimate the drugs to be worth more than $4.8 million.

On March 17, the commercial truck with two Ontario residents — a driver and co-driver — entered Canada through the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, and was referred for a secondary examination.

During the examination, border services officers discovered suspected cocaine within a mixed commercial load of citrus fruit.

"This seizure is indicative of how both of our agencies work well together to keep our communities safe. This partnership is essential in order to keep illicit drugs off of the streets," said RCMP Supt. Nancy Burniston in a press statement.

The CBSA arrested the two people and seized the suspected narcotics. The RCMP took custody of both subjects as well as the evidence.

Suspected cocaine seized by the CBSA at the Ambassador Bridge port of entry in Windsor, Ontario, on March 17, 2020. (CBSA)

The RCMP charged a 31-year-old Brampton man and a 26-year-old Lindsay, Ont. man with importation of a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The men are scheduled in court on June 8, 2020, at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor, Ontario.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.