Skip to Main Content
74 kilograms of suspected cocaine found at Ambassador Bridge

74 kilograms of suspected cocaine found at Ambassador Bridge

Canada Border Services Agency found 49 more bricks of cocaine in a tractor-trailer — after seizing the initial six bricks.

Initial inspection revealed about 8 kilograms

CBC News ·
Canadian Border Services Agency found suspected cocaine at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont. during a tractor-trailer inspection. (Canadian Border Services Agency)

Forty-nine more bricks of cocaine have been found in a tractor-trailer at the Windsor-Detroit border crossing — after six bricks were originally seized.

On Feb. 19, the Canada Border Services Agency searched a tractor-trailer at the Ambassador Bridge and found six bricks of suspected cocaine, weighing about 8.2 kilograms, in an initial inspection.

On Feb. 20, with the assistance of a CBSA detector dog, 49 more bricks were found — bringing the weight of suspected drugs to 74.2 kilograms. 

CBSA officers arrested a 44-year-old from Waterloo. The man and the suspected cocaine are now in police custody.

More from CBC Windsor

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us