74 kilograms of suspected cocaine found at Ambassador Bridge

Forty-nine more bricks of cocaine have been found in a tractor-trailer at the Windsor-Detroit border crossing — after six bricks were originally seized.

On Feb. 19, the Canada Border Services Agency searched a tractor-trailer at the Ambassador Bridge and found six bricks of suspected cocaine, weighing about 8.2 kilograms, in an initial inspection.

On Feb. 20, with the assistance of a CBSA detector dog, 49 more bricks were found — bringing the weight of suspected drugs to 74.2 kilograms.

CBSA officers arrested a 44-year-old from Waterloo. The man and the suspected cocaine are now in police custody.

More from CBC Windsor