50 bricks of suspected cocaine seized at Blue Water Bridge

A Quebec resident has been arrested after 50 bricks of suspected cocaine were seized at the Blue Water Bridge.

According to the Canada Border Services Agency, a lone male driving a tractor trailer was referred for secondary inspection on Dec. 2.

CBSA officers located 50 bricks of suspected cocaine which weighed about 50 kilograms.

The 55-year-old man has been detained until his Dec. 16 court appearance in Sarnia, Ont.