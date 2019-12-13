50 bricks of suspected cocaine seized at Blue Water Bridge
A Quebec resident has been arrested after 50 bricks of suspected cocaine were seized at the Blue Water Bridge.
CBSA officers located 50 bricks of suspected cocaine which weighed about 50 kilograms
According to the Canada Border Services Agency, a lone male driving a tractor trailer was referred for secondary inspection on Dec. 2.
CBSA officers located 50 bricks of suspected cocaine which weighed about 50 kilograms.
The 55-year-old man has been detained until his Dec. 16 court appearance in Sarnia, Ont.
