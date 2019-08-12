96 kilograms of suspected cocaine seized at Ambassador Bridge
More than 96 kilograms of suspected cocaine was seized at the end of July at the Ambassador Bridge.
On July 30, a tractor trailer was referred for secondary inspection, where Canadian Border Services Agency officers and drug detector dogs found 80 bricks of suspected cocaine inside the vehicle.
The driver, a 27-year-old from Lasalle, Quebec, was arrested and charged with importing and possession for the purposes of trafficking.
