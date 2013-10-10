Detroit centre removes name of ex-mayor with racist past
The home of Detroit's annual auto show and other major events has officially changed its name to the TCF Center and moved on from its original name, which honoured a former mayor known for racist and segregationist policies.
Officials on Tuesday announced that the Cobo Center is no more. The change follows the February announcement of a $33 million naming rights deal with Chemical Bank, now a division of TCF Bank.
Officials have said the name change will save taxpayers millions of dollars and move the riverfront facility toward being financially self-sustaining. It had been owned and operated by the city until 2009, when a regional authority was created.
Officials also say a name change will stop honouring a negative aspect of Detroit's history. Albert Cobo, who served as mayor from 1950 to 1957, sought to keep blacks out of predominantly white neighbourhoods.
