CN says no public safety concern following Sarnia train derailment

CN Rail says there are no concerns for public safety following a train derailment in Sarnia on Wednesday.

The company said crews are responding to a "minor" derailment involving six to eight cars.

"There is no danger to public safety as there are no leaks, fires, or injuries reported," the railway operator said in a statement.

In a statement, Sarnia police said a road closure will be in effect on St. Andrew Street Wednesday morning while CN completes work on the tracks.

Traffic will not be able to pass St. Andrew near Vidal Street, where the tracks are located. Traffic headed to Scott Road and the east side of St. Andrew is only accessible through Churchill Road.

