Public input requested for Windsor's climate change plan

The City of Windsor is looking for public input on its updated Climate Change Adaptation Plan.

The 2019 version of the plan will identify work already completed and how to build on that work, highlight the impacts of climate change and provide suggestions to mitigate problems moving forward.

The City is asking for residents to read and provide comments on the plan, which is available online for people to look at.

There are three information sessions scheduled to give residents the chance to ask questions in person:

Dec. 3, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre.

Dec. 5, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the WFCU Centre.

Dec. 7, 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex.

Comments about the plan can also be emailed to the city at emp@citywindsor.ca until Jan. 20, 2020.